ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Spartan football first scrimmage observations

By Brandon Baker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzacE_0hJ876i700

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The Greenbrier East Spartans football team held their first official scrimmages on Saturday, Aug. 13 in front of a good crowd and perfect weather.

East went against Covington, Va., in the first session, then faced Rock Bridge, Va., in the day’s finale. The Spartans were set on playing younger players to get them some gain action, so players like Monquelle Davis and Ian Cline did not see any action in the first session but did in the second.

With that being said, here are some observations from the action on the field.

Freshman Brody Hamric, a record setting quarterback for Eastern Greenbrier Middle School last season, got his feet wet in his first action at the high school level. As it is with most ninth graders, there were some ups and downs for Hamric. He completed a nice pass across the middle, then was sacked and threw an interception on a quick out-route that the Covington defender timed perfectly.

He also delivered a well-thrown screen pass to Chris Jacobs who barreled over a defender en route to the end zone. That play got everyone fired up down on the field and in the stands. A couple plays later, Hamric was intercepted again as the Cougars would have run it back for a score, but the play was blown dead.

When the Spartans were on defense, it was the same scenario, some good and some not so good. However, that is the point of scrimmaging. Coaches get a feel what their team is doing well and what they are struggling with, and the Spartans coaches have proven over the last several years to adjust nicely to those very things.

After a Covington running back had about a 70-yard TD run, the Spartans defense looked much better in the next couple of possessions. They then gave up another long run around the left end on a touch-pass as the Cougars got to the end zone. East did recover a fumble during the session.

Gavin Bennett looked pretty good in his time on the field throwing the football. Bennett has some experience and will back up Davis on the season, but also may come in for several plays a game in an attempt to get Davis more out in open space.

Bennett was stellar against Rock Bridge as well and was named a standout performer by the coaching staff. Although East scored only one time, it was a nice 70-yard pass from Bennett to Lucas McCallister. Ian Cline, one of the top returning players in the state, also had a good day.

On defense, East held Rock Bridge out of the end zone for the duration of the scrimmage. Standout players were Chris Sinclair, CW Sturgell, Davis and Abram Wickline.

East will scrimmage again this weekend, then kick off the regular season on Aug. 26 against Point Pleasant.

The post Spartan football first scrimmage observations appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Prep Football: Experienced Cochran continues to grow

Princeton – Most quarterbacks don’t like contact or being hit. In almost every way, Princeton signal caller Grant Cochran breaks that mold. “My favorite play would probably be a quarterback run – a designed quarterback run,” Cochran said. “I’m not much of a runner but I do like contact. I might pull it on purpose one time and run.”
PRINCETON, WV
WDTV

Rising BU junior, student athlete dies

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Just days before the start of the fall semester, the Bluefield University (BU) community is mourning the loss of a student athlete and rising junior. BU announced on its Facebook page that Caitlyn Victoria Gable, 20, died in her sleep on Aug. 9. Gable was a BU Rams softball player.
BLUEFIELD, WV
woay.com

New River Community and Technical College celebrates 2022 nursing graduates

Beaver, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College celebrated the class of 2022 practical nursing graduates on August 4 during a ceremony hosted at the college’s Beaver campus. Additionally, nursing instructors recognized four practical nursing graduates for their achievements during the ceremony. New River CTC’s nursing department named Emily Smith Academic Student of the Year, and Christy Carr, Madison Miller, and Morgan Smythers as Clinical Students of the Year.
BEAVER, WV
Hinton News

Fall foliage map available for West Virginia

As summer begins to wind down, thoughts turn to the fall season. There are few things as vibrant and beautiful as autumn in West Virginia. The lush, verdant leaves that provide shelter and shade throughout the summer turn vibrant shades of reds, oranges and yellows, creating a brilliant display. As the leaves fall from the tops of the trees to the ground, children pile them up and create the perfect spot to jump in. Along with the gorgeous leaves come tall corn fields, bright orange pumpkins and colorful fall flowers. Recently, WV Tourism released a fall foliage map that indicates when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Point Pleasant, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Sports
WBOY 12 News

More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the weather service, but a flood watch […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
The Weather Channel

Photos Of West Virginia's Floods

Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sinclair
woay.com

Greenbrier County placing police officers in local schools

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Schools have partnered with local law enforcement organizations to employ Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) in Greenbrier schools. When classes begin on August 29, schools will introduce a trained uniformed officer to their security team. The school safety initiative is a proactive security measure in the wake of recent mass shooting tragedies.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Did man survive lost in caverns beneath Greenbrier Valley?

LEWISBURG, W.Va.—One of the strangest tales to come out of Greenbrier County may be the legend of the Sinking Creek caverns. Little information exists outside of one harrowing account, reprinted here, but that account, however unbelievable, characterizes the largely unchartered world that extends over 80 miles beneath the valley's surface.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

New sign in Beckley recognizes local dancer

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley recognized a local dancer yesterday with a brand new street sign honoring him. Local dancer Jerry Rose has a career spanning 60 years. As a tribute to his influence in the local community, a sign on Raleigh Avenue was built, where his Beckley Dance Theatre School is […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Lootpress

Greg Bennett named RGH July Employee of the Month

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh General Hospital congratulated its latest Employee of the Month on Wednesday, a distinction which, for the month of July, was awarded to Greg Bennett of the Pharmacy Department. “Greg is a stable rock in a time of change,” read the announcement. “His flexibility in...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Additional closures announced as Beckley pools continue struggling to operate

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced on Tuesday that the Sharon Dempsey (New River) Pool will see multiple closures throughout the remainder of the month. It has been a rocky summer for those overseeing the operation of Beckley’s Sharon Dempsey (New River) and Black Knight pools, as the attractions have been continuously plagued with rainfall and lifeguard shortages which have substantially affected the ability of the venues to remain operational for area residents.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Former Mercer County teacher and coach has been sentenced to prison

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A former Mercer County teacher and coach who pleaded guilty to two counts of sending obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor. According to Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, James Stehlin, Jr. of Edenton, NC, and formerly of Princeton, WV, was sentenced to the maximum of 5 years on each count, consecutively, for a total of 10 years. Stehlin was also sentenced to 25 years of extended supervision upon release and a lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Hinton News

Couple travels 2000 miles to see John Henry Park

One couple recently traveled from Lexington, Massachusetts to Talcott, West Virginia, to see the famed John Henry statue and John Henry Park. After reading a novel titled John Henry Days, Stephen and Peg Senturia made the 2000+ mile journey to see the legendary tunnel in person. According to Stephen, he and his wife participated in a class on the novels of Colson Whitehead, one of which was John Henry Days. The story revolves around the first festival of the same name and features a journalist covering the event. He said, "We really enjoyed the novel. We found it fascinating. And that...
TALCOTT, WV
Lootpress

31st Annual Mount Hope Jubilee Announced

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the date and event schedule for the upcoming 31st Annual Mount Hope Jubilee. The event is set to take place in mid-September and will feature live music, kids attractions, vendors, and much more. Things will kick...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy