Boone, IA

‘Unraveling Yarns About the First Ladies’ book talk slated for Thursday

By Sara Jordan-Heintz
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 2 days ago
People may know basic facts about U.S. First Ladies, but “Ladies, First: Common Threads” is the first biography of its kind to hone in their needlework.

The book features 18 First Ladies, including Iowa native Lou Henry Hoover, who all shared a love of needlework, be it knitting, crocheting, embroidering, quilting, cross-stitching or sewing.

The book’s author, Debra Scala Giokas, will appear via Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday. Locally, it’s being coordinated through the Ericson Public Library in Boone.

“I’m offering this monthly program for our patrons as an ongoing collaboration with the Hoover Presidential Foundation and other Iowa libraries to bring awareness of the Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch, Iowa,” said Ericson Public Librarian Candy Noelck.

The Hoover Foundation is currently raising money for an upcoming renovation of the Hoover Presidential Library and Museum.

"I think (3rd Thursday at Hoover’s) continues to be a wonderful, easy opportunity for our patrons to learn about the only presidential library in our state and the legacy and lives of President Herbert Hoover and First Lady Lou Henry Hoover and the impact of their worldwide efforts,” Noelck said.

The Ericson Public Library hosts an In-Person Knit Night for knitters of all skill levels and even provides participants with yarn and needles. It meets the first and third Tuesday in the Fireplace Room from 6 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.

Giokas, who resides on Long Island, is a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators and is a professional member of the Crochet Guild of America.

“I’m a crocheter. My one grandmother crocheted and my other knitted. Knitting didn’t stick with me,” she said.

She noted that the fact Ida McKinley once crocheted 4,000 slippers for charities is what sparked her interest in the topic. She said the Hoover Presidential Foundation and the First Ladies National Historic Site in Canton, Ohio (the ancestral home of Ida) aided in her research efforts as well as biographies and autobiographies.

“I gave myself a challenge: How many First Ladies could I find that actually made something through needlework?” she said. “If I could find any mention of needlework, I would put her on my list and dig deeper. I’d call presidential libraries and historic homes asking about items they might have (made by these women). Then I did more research to figure out what story I was going to tell about them.”

Each chapter spotlights a different First Lady, using biographical facts and photos, including images of their needlework projects. It is geared toward readers age 9 and up with the hope of encouraging people of all ages to want to learn more about American history.

“I think a lot of these women were trained in the home arts and when they became First Ladies, used needlework to center themselves and for charitable purposes such as during times of war,” Giokas said.

She said she likes this quote from Grace Coolidge: ‘“Many a time when I have needed to hold myself firmly, I have taken my needle, it might be a sewing needle, some knitting needles, or a crochet hook; whatever its form or purpose it often proved to be as the needle of the compass, keeping me to the course.”’

As Giokas was researching the book, she was surprised to find that one of America’s most iconic First Ladies, Eleanor Roosevelt, was handy with a needle.

“Do you think of Eleanor Roosevelt as a knitter? They say whenever she was sitting she was knitting and had a knitting bag with her. She had to keep her hands busy. She knitted for the troops and got Americans knitting during War War II. I never knew this about her,” she said. “There’s a new organization called FLARE — the First Ladies Association for Research and Education. There’s a big movement towards in-depth research on some of the lesser known First Ladies.”

Her talk will culminate with information about Lou Henry Hoover.

“The book humanizes them. I wanted to write a story that was a narrative so you can get into their hearts and minds,” she said. “I want people to visualize what their lives were like. It’s looking at history through textiles.”

Giokas is also the author of a picture book on American fashion designer Claire McCardell entitled “Claire: The little girl who climbed to the top and changed the way women dress.” To learn more, visit debrascalagiokas.com.

Advance registration is required to receive the ZOOM link for the book talk: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4016584129179/WN_c0dsTaJRTDSggc5DFsBx8Q.

