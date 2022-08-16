Read full article on original website
Making the Senior Token Program Possible
MOUNT VERNON – Healthy eating is a little easier for those age 60 and older in Knox County thanks to incentive programs at the Mount Vernon Farmers Market. The Knox County Task Force for Older Adults acquires funding from the Knox County Commissioners and private donors to make the senior token program possible. Shoppers can receive $10 worth of tokens twice a month to spend once they sign up with representatives of the task force at the market. Tokens can be used for fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey. The only requirements for the tokens are that recipients be age 60 or over, reside in Knox County, and show identification. Task force representatives start distributing the tokens at 9 a.m.
Governor DeWine Awards $8.5 Million to Support Local Law Enforcement
(WILLARD, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he is awarding $8.5 million to 21 local law enforcement agencies to help them strategically combat violence in their communities. Governor DeWine announced the seventh round of recipients to receive grant funds as part of his Ohio Violent Crime...
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Michael Burkholder
Description: Mr. Burkholder suffers from dementia and high blood pressure. He is easily confused at night. He requires medicine. On August 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM, Mr. Burkholder went to pick up his truck, was separated from the person following him, and failed to return. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on CLARFIELD AVENUE in the city of Columbus 43207.
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Aug 17, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A deputy was dispatched to Coshocton Road on a report of found property. An attempt was made to contact the owner. A complainant called the Knox County Sheriff’s Office to file a complaint of verbal harassment. A report was filed to document the incident.
Crunch Out Obesity
Halle Krajenski, the Program Coordinator with United Way of Knox County, met with several Physical Education teachers for Mount Vernon City Elementary School to share exercise balls donated by Connections Fitness for the Crunch Out Program in Knox County. This fall, this team will teach the Crunch Out program with 4th graders.
