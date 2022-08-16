ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth Health requiring COVID-19 booster for employees

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health is requiring COVID-19 booster shots for employees. Michael Calderwood, MD, chief quality officer at the health system's flagship hospital, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, announced the new requirement in a video posted Aug. 16. As a condition of employment, workers must get their booster shot by Nov....
California state mental hospital workers face violence, forced overtime, report finds

The California Legislature should examine factors contributing to high employee turnover in the state's mental hospitals, including violence against employees and long hours, an Aug. 12 analysis from the California Legislative Analyst's Office recommends. According to the report, employees contend with on-the-job violence and forced overtime. From the beginning of...
