Former Phillies, Yankees manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs television broadcast team
Former MLB manager Joe Girardi has resurfaced, joining the Cubs’ television broadcast team on Marquee Sports. Girardi, who played seven seasons for the Cubs, was fired by the Phillies earlier this year.
Yardbarker
Yankees receive crushing injury blow as star closer likely heading to injured list
The New York Yankees can’t afford to take on any more new injuries, but if they’re going to happen, they should happen in the middle of August, with players still having time to recover before the postseason. Recently, the Yankees lost Matt Carpenter to a fractured foot and...
Sal says Yankees need to make big changes: 'Not a total rebuild, but a rebuild'
Sal Licata says the Yankees’ current approach isn’t working, and they need to undergo a “rebuild” starting with shedding Giancarlo Stanton’s contract.
New York Giants aren’t fooling anyone with Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor saga
First-year New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen do not have a built-in relationship with
NFL・
Yardbarker
The Yankees have their closer on the roster and it’s not Aroldis Chapman
The New York Yankees learned a valuable lesson on Wednesday, despite a walk-off Grand Slam from Josh Donaldson to overcome the Tampa Bay Rays. They learned that Aroldis Chapman still can’t be trusted in high-leverage situations. Manager Aaron Boone pulled Scott Effross from the game after a successful 9th...
New York Mets promote elite prospect Brett Baty for pivotal series against Atlanta Braves
The New York Mets have reportedly promoted one of their best prospects to the big league level, but it is
‘I want to make sure they can all see me’: Aaron Boone won’t back down from Yankees fans’ harsh chants
The New York Yankees have struggled in the second half of the season and the fanbase hasn’t shied away from voicing their frustrations. Despite the Yankees being the first team to reach 70 wins this season, that didn’t stop fans from starting a “Fire Aaron Boone” chant during their game on Wednesday against the Rays. […] The post ‘I want to make sure they can all see me’: Aaron Boone won’t back down from Yankees fans’ harsh chants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Why Alex Anthopoulos is the best General Manager in Atlanta sports history
Jon Chuckery explains why he believes Alex Anthopoulos is the best General Manager in all of Atlanta sports history Thursday night on The Jon Chuckery Show.
