ClutchPoints

‘I want to make sure they can all see me’: Aaron Boone won’t back down from Yankees fans’ harsh chants

The New York Yankees have struggled in the second half of the season and the fanbase hasn’t shied away from voicing their frustrations. Despite the Yankees being the first team to reach 70 wins this season, that didn’t stop fans from starting a “Fire Aaron Boone” chant during their game on Wednesday against the Rays. […] The post ‘I want to make sure they can all see me’: Aaron Boone won’t back down from Yankees fans’ harsh chants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
