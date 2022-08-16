ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

2 dead after food truck flips, bursts into flames on I-75 in Sarasota County

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfvI8_0hJ81mI000

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people died Tuesday morning in a food truck fire on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said that the crash happened when the truck was trying to exit the interstate onto Fruitville Road, only for its tire to blow.

The tire failure caused the vehicle to flip and catch fire within a few minutes. Bystanders tried to save the driver and passenger, but neither victim survived, according to responding agencies.

A camera from the Florida Department of Transportation showed traffic backed up both ways after the wreck, with southbound traffic stopped while crews worked to clear the scene.

Racer hits 132 mph on Gandy Bridge, FHP says

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said the southbound lanes of I-75 were being diverted to University Parkway

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 13

Related
fox13news.com

Girl critical after hit-and-run crash near Sarasota County school

OSPREY, Fla. - A 13-year-old girl’s bike was left in the middle of a Sarasota County roadway after she was hit by a driver who then took off, according to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol. The girl was in critical condition after the crash Tuesday, as troopers searched...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#I 75#Traffic Accident#Fhp#Nexstar Media Inc#Wfla
WINKNEWS.com

Driver, teen dead in I-75 Charlotte County crash

A 39-year-old man and 16-year-old boy are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Charlotte County on Wednesday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling on I-75 at a high rate of speed near mile marker 155 when the 39-year-old driver lost control, entered the grass shoulder, rotated, collided with a tree and then caught fire.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 people killed in fiery I-75 crash near Fruitville Road

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two people heading south on Interstate 75 were killed when the food truck they were traveling in overturned and caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes near Fruitville Road, according to a crash report. Troopers...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Deputy-involved shooting leads to death of suspect in Sarasota

UPDATE: According to the latest information, the suspect in this deputy-involved shooting has died. Deputies responded to reports of a trespasser with a machete this morning. When deputies arrived, the suspect apparently used his machete on one of the deputies, injuring his hand. "It’s not a small knife, it’s not...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Vacation altercation

Dispute: The owner of a taxi service called police to settle a case of an unpaid fare that resulted from confusion over who was supposed to pay. The driver had picked up the rider from a car dealership and, upon arrival at the destination, the rider did not pay for the $45 fare. The rider instead stated the dealership was supposed to cover the cost, he had no money and had believed it to have been settled.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

How safe do you feel driving I-75?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - How safe do you feel on Interstate 75? We’ve all seen it. You’re traveling at a comfortable speed on the Interstate when another car zips around on the right to pass and weave in and out of cars. Brian Hagen from Sarasota doesn’t like...
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

85K+
Followers
18K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy