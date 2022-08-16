2 dead after food truck flips, bursts into flames on I-75 in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people died Tuesday morning in a food truck fire on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said that the crash happened when the truck was trying to exit the interstate onto Fruitville Road, only for its tire to blow.

The tire failure caused the vehicle to flip and catch fire within a few minutes. Bystanders tried to save the driver and passenger, but neither victim survived, according to responding agencies.

A camera from the Florida Department of Transportation showed traffic backed up both ways after the wreck, with southbound traffic stopped while crews worked to clear the scene.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said the southbound lanes of I-75 were being diverted to University Parkway

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

