Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
IDEA public schools wanted to lease a $15M jet while under investigation
The report shows the state was on to IDEA's practices before 2021.
Texas mom creates 'bulletproof' school dress to send message to leaders
'I do not want to normalize this type of environment,' she said.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg pushes for statewide gun reform efforts
Nirenberg says mayors are on the 'front lines' for change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas schools use new law to fill campuses with ‘In God We Trust’ signs
The new law says its mandatory to display the sign.
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
H-E-B's hardworking Sushiya employees earn fresh praise from Texas TikTok
The Texas woman has a firsthand experience of the care that goes into H-E-B sushi.
Giant invasive Australian crayfish discovered in South Texas
As the late Steve Erwin would say: crikey!
RELATED PEOPLE
New poll: Abbott maintains lead over O'Rourke in Texas governor race
Abbott leads O'Rourke by 7 points.
Texas TikTok star shares more of role on George Lopez's new show 'Lopez Vs. Lopez'
The Enkyboys star will hit our TV screens soon.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0