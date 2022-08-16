Read full article on original website
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
MedicalXpress
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
MedicalXpress
Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells
Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
scitechdaily.com
New Molecule Discovered That Strongly Stimulates Hair Growth
SCUBE3 has been found to be a potential therapeutic option for treating androgenetic alopecia. A signaling molecule known as SCUBE3, which was discovered by researchers at the University of California, Irvine, has the potential to cure androgenetic alopecia, a prevalent type of hair loss in both women and men. The...
MedicalXpress
A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness
Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
scitechdaily.com
A Surprising Finding Indicates That 800,000-Year-Old Hominins Utilized Fire
The researchers find one of the earliest pieces of evidence supporting the usage of fire using cutting-edge AI methods. There’s a saying that where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and Weizmann Institute of Science researchers are working hard to explore that claim, or at the very least to define what “smoke” is. The researchers describe a cutting-edge, ground-breaking technique they have created and used to find nonvisual signs of fire that date back at least 800,000 years, one of the earliest known indications of the use of fire, in a recent paper that was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
ohmymag.co.uk
'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict
Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Have Issued a Dire Warning About a Massive Extinction Event Brought on by Climate Change
A recent study on climate modeling provides an unsettling look into the future of virtually every species on the planet. Over the course of the last half a billion years or thereabouts, there have likely been multiple big extinction events that have affected life on Earth. These occurrences have most...
scitechdaily.com
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
Scientists Achieved Self-Sustaining Nuclear Fusion… But Now They Can't Replicate It
Scientists have confirmed that last year, for the first time in the lab, they achieved a fusion reaction that self-perpetuates (instead of fizzling out) – bringing us closer to replicating the chemical reaction that powers the Sun. However, they aren't exactly sure how to recreate the experiment. Nuclear fusion occurs when two atoms combine to create a heavier atom, releasing a huge burst of energy in the process. It's a process often found in nature, but it's very difficult to replicate in the lab because it needs a high-energy environment to keep the reaction going. The Sun generates energy using nuclear fusion – by...
technologynetworks.com
How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair
A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
The Earth is spinning faster and some say it could have catastrophic effects
We just experienced Earth’s shortest day since the 1960s. June 29, 2022 came to an end 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. At first glance, such a small amount of time difference might not seem like a big deal. However, some warn that it could have catastrophic effects if we keep introducing leap seconds to account for the changes in the Earth’s rotational speed.
scitechdaily.com
Physicist Claims To Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness
According to the theory, all that’s needed to solve the hard problem of consciousness is to change our assumptions about it. When we realize that consciousness is a physical, relativistic phenomenon, the mystery of consciousness naturally dissolves. How do 3 pounds of brain tissue create thoughts, feelings, mental images,...
‘Plasma’ breakthrough could let humans live on Mars
A new plasma breakthrough could help humans live on Mars, according to the scientists who made it.Scientists hope to build a system that would help support life as well as make the chemicals needed for processing fuels, making materials forbidding and fertilising plants.Numerous space agencies and experts hope to send humans to live on Mars in the coming years. But the planet is hostile: it does not have the oxygen for humans, or the fuel for the machinery and equipment they will require to live.Engineers hope that could be overcome with technology that would produce the oxygen and other...
MedicalXpress
Research discovery may help diagnose and treat cancer and brain disorders
Researchers at Queen's University Belfast have revealed how the pathway of an identified protein could lead to early diagnosis and targeted treatment for several cancers and brain disorders. The team of researchers discovered how the journey or molecular pathway of an identified protein is both essential for brain development and...
MedicalXpress
Can a human with a spinal cord injury walk and run? Discovering clues with neuromorphic technology
An international research team led by Prof. Tae-Woo Lee (Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Seoul National University, Republic of Korea) and Prof. Zhenan Bao (Department of Chemical Engineering, Stanford University, US) has succeeded in recovering muscle movements in a model of paralyzed mice through organic artificial nerves. The result was published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
MedicalXpress
New study indicates people with current cancer diagnosis may face severe complications from COVID-19
A new study has found that a current cancer diagnosis posed a significant risk for severe outcomes during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, including ICU admission and death. UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers took part in the study, which was published this week in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.
Astronomy.com
Scientists find an ancient source of life-supporting oxygen
Although oxygen is now the most abundant element in our oceans and our atmosphere, comprising about 88.8 percent and 23.1 percent of the mass of the two, respectively, this wasn’t always the case. In actuality, the abundance of oxygen on Earth arose only 2.4 billion years ago thanks to the advent of photosynthesis, the process through which some of the first life-forms transformed sunlight into energy. It was only coincidence, scientists say, that one of the products of this process was oxygen. But it also would go on to completely transform the planet, creating the conditions for increasingly complex forms of life.
MedicalXpress
Artificial intelligence can explain why each COVID-19 wave impacts people differently
Researchers have identified what they believe to be robust metabolic markers of COVID, a discovery that could lead to better understanding and treatments for people that suffer from symptoms of the disease months after diagnosis. Scientists from the University of Surrey collected blood samples of hospital patients and found that...
natureworldnews.com
Unidentified Protein Responsible for Brain Development Could Also be Culprit for Cancer Spread and Brain Disorders
Cancer has been reported to be the leading cause of deaths in multiple countries worldwide. With no cure in sight, scientists still attempt to determine the cause and biological mechanisms behind the life-threatening disease. Now, a new study in the United Kingdom found that an unidentified protein essential for brain...
