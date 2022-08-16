ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs, Trade Desk And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Craig Hallum#Calamp Corp Camp#Eps#Hc Wainwright Co#Site Centers Corp Sitc#Rbc Capital#Sector Perform
Benzinga

4 Walmart Analysts Raise Price Targets After Q2 Earnings Beat: 'Leader And Market Share Gainer'

Walmart Inc WMT shares traded higher Wednesday after the discount retailer reported impressive second-quarter earnings growth and reiterated its full-year guidance. On Tuesday, Walmart reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.77 on revenue of $152.8 billion. Both numbers exceeded consensus analyst estimates of $1.62 and $150.8 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 8% from a year ago.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Three Dividend Stocks With Strong Buy Ratings from Analysts

High-yield dividend stocks have been incredibly resilient this year. As the market rally picks up steam, the following names seem likely to hold their own, even if everything else goes back on the retreat. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to have a closer look at three dividend...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Krispy Kreme, Target and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Target — Shares of the retailer slid more than 2% after its earnings missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin. The company said its quarterly profit fell almost 90% from a year ago. However, Target reiterated its full-year forecast and said it is now positioned for a rebound.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%

Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$18 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday following the release of Fed minutes, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
159K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy