Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 16
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 16. Regular Township Council Meetings will commence at 7:00 p.m. All meetings will be held on Tuesday evenings. All meetings will be held in the Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany. Formal action may or may not be taken at all scheduled meetings.
Kiwanis Club Donates School Supplies to the Needy
PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Community Director Carol Tiesi and Kiwanis Club member Susan Slaughter visited Parsippany Health and Human Services and donated backpacks and various school supplies. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany members purchased and donate the school supplies that were given to Health and Human...
Overturned Truck on Route 46
PARSIPPANY — A box truck flipped onto its roof at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16 on Route 46 East causing a storage tank of cooking oil inside the vehicle to dislodge and spill. The incident prompted the Parsippany Police Department to close the far right lane on...
