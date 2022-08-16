PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 16. Regular Township Council Meetings will commence at 7:00 p.m. All meetings will be held on Tuesday evenings. All meetings will be held in the Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany. Formal action may or may not be taken at all scheduled meetings.

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO