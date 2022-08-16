Read full article on original website
NMDWS: New Mexico’s July Unemployment Rate 4.5%
The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has announced that New Mexico’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in July, down from 4.9 percent in June and down from 7.0 percent in the previous year. The national unemployment rate in July was 3.5 percent, down from 3.6...
Algebra Tutors, Professional Learning, New Curriculum All Support PED’s ‘Math Identity’ Initiative
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) is organizing a 150-member Math Tutoring Corps, rolling out new professional learning for math teachers, and offering them designed-for-New Mexico math curricula as the first steps in a yearlong initiative to show students how they will use math throughout their lives.
New Mexico Higher Education Department To Host Virtual Information Session On Tuition-Free College Aug. 19
New Mexico Higher Education Department (NMHED) will host a live session via Zoom 9-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19 to provide information to the public regarding tuition-free college via the New Mexico Opportunity and Lottery Scholarships. State financial aid experts will provide an overview of state scholarship programs and answers to...
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Applauds President’s Signing Of Inflation Reduction Act
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement Tuesday following President Joe Biden’s signature of the Inflation Reduction Act:. “Today, Democrats delivered one of the most important pieces of legislation in our lifetime. I applaud President Biden, Vice President Harris, and the Democratic members of Congress who worked for so long to pass the Inflation Reduction Act and bring us to this momentous occasion.
Grant Funding Helps New Mexico Museum Of Natural History & Science Store Large Fossils Safely And Securely
ALBUQUERQUE — A recent grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services will make it easier for New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science (NMMNHS) to keep its largest fossils protected for future generations to enjoy. NMMNHS’s Geoscience Department received a $195,533 grant from the Institute of...
Secretary Of State Urges New Mexicans To Help America Vote, Become Poll Workers For General Election
SANTA FE – New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is urging New Mexicans to participate in one of the most critical roles in democracy by becoming a poll worker for the 2022 General Election. The U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) has designated Aug. 16, 2022 as “Help...
