NMDWS: New Mexico’s July Unemployment Rate 4.5%

The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has announced that New Mexico’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in July, down from 4.9 percent in June and down from 7.0 percent in the previous year. The national unemployment rate in July was 3.5 percent, down from 3.6...
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Applauds President’s Signing Of Inflation Reduction Act

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement Tuesday following President Joe Biden’s signature of the Inflation Reduction Act:. “Today, Democrats delivered one of the most important pieces of legislation in our lifetime. I applaud President Biden, Vice President Harris, and the Democratic members of Congress who worked for so long to pass the Inflation Reduction Act and bring us to this momentous occasion.
