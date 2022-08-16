Read full article on original website
Washington Tops 'Healthiest States' List, Louisiana Ranked Last
The "Healthiest State Index" reported that West Virginia had the highest number of smokers, with nearly 24 percent of adults partaking in tobacco use.
Study ranks best, worst states for child well-being: Massachusetts tops list, New Mexico trails
Massachusetts topped the ranking released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Ranking last was New Mexico.
The County With the Oldest Population in Every State
The U.S. population is older now than it has been since record keeping began. The median age in the United States is 38.2 years, up from 36.9 years a decade ago, and from less than 30 in the 1970s. This trend is the result of several factors – both long and short term. For one, […]
What’s the Best State to Live in Right Now? Mississippi, 2022 Ain’t Your Year.
Due to rising temperatures, an increase in mass shootings and a lack of Choco Tacos, perhaps none of the 50, nifty United States are as attractive places to live as they were even a year ago, but some are still better than others in 2022. At least that’s the conclusion...
US News and World Report
The Best States to Have a Baby
Many parents agonize over where they will raise their children and perhaps rightfully so: according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website, some states are better than others when it comes to childrearing. Massachusetts topped the report’s list of the best states to have a baby, receiving...
These are the poorest states to live in in United States
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. In general terms, Poverty is described as the "inability to obtain basic necessities such as food, clothes, and shelter". According to the United States Census Bureau, the national poverty rate was 11.4 percent in 2020, marking the first annual rise after five years of declines.
10 Best Florida Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
If you envision a retirement filled with warm days and breezy nights watching the sun set along the shore, Florida has plenty of appealing destinations -- even if you're on a budget. Find Out: 8...
These Counties Are Considered Among the Richest in the U.S.
The median household income (MHI) reveals a lot about a location and the people living in it. The higher the MHI is in a county or state, the more likely it is for people to incur higher costs for housing and essential items like food and gas. Article continues below...
The Big City With the Cheapest Rent, in Every State
Median rents have hit record highs across the country, thanks to inflation and pandemic-related shortages of housing and building supplies. In many parts of the country, people who choose to rent may find it difficult to meet conventional wisdom’s rule that monthly rent should not exceed 30% of one’s monthly income. While rent prices are […]
This Is How Many Gun Stores There Are in Idaho
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business. While the appropriate balance between […]
Southern states like Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama named least healthy in the US - while residents of Washington, Massachusetts and Utah are considered the best off, report finds
Southern states are the least healthy in America, according to a new report. NiceRx, and online pharmacy platform, gathered data on obesity, smoking rates, exercise levels and diet from 49 of 50 states, and used data to generate a 'health score' for each that rates the overall health of each state from zero to ten.
How the Foreclosure Rate in Maine Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.) But now the U.S. housing […]
Minnesota listed as one of the top states to have a baby
MINNEAPOLIS -- A new study lists Minnesota as one of the top five states to have a baby.The annual list from the financial website WalletHub put Minnesota at No. 4 for 2022, a drop of two spots since last year, when Minnesota ranked second-best. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz released a statement Wednesday, saying that he's proud Minnesota is recognized as a top state to raise a family while also noting that families are struggling with rising costs. "We'll continue to push and lead us towards lower health care, child care and family costs and make Minnesota the best state for each and...
The 11 Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.
The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
Washington state ranked No. 1 in the nation for ease of hiring
(The Center Square) – COVID-19 changed the labor market. In the uncertain post-pandemic economy, lots of businesses across the country are struggling to hire enough workers at a time dubbed the “great resignation.”. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that in June there were about 10.7 million...
Where Does Colorado Rank Among The Most Fun States In America?
What would life be like without a little bit of fun? (Hint: it'd be borrrrrrrring). When deciding on a place to live - whether it be in an area you've lived before or one you know nothing about - there are multiple factors that people typically consider before choosing a place to move, such as:
This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in New Mexico
Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
Connecticut Homicides Up Over Last Decade
Homicides were up by nearly 30% in the United States in 2020, the largest single-year increase on record. The surge in deadly violence capped a decade in which the national murder rate was already trending upward. The historic spike in murders in 2020 came during a tumultuous year in American history. Against the backdrop of […]
States With the Highest and Lowest Utility Bills
While there are many monthly bills you can easily cut -- e.g., removing one of your streaming services or canceling the gym membership you never use -- others you're pretty much stuck paying. Unless...
American dream of owning a home out of reach for many in tight markets
Samantha Hawkins had a clear vision for her first home: the 29-year-old from Austin, Texas, wanted a detached house surrounded by a yard for her dog, a garden and a stable space where she could put down roots. By January, when she bid $230,000 on a tiny, yardless condo converted...
