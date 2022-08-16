Read full article on original website
Bail lowered for Willmar woman accused of assisting in the rape of 13-year-old
(Olivia MN-) Bail for a Renville County rape suspect was lowered yesterday. 20-year-old Kelsey Jones of Willmar is accused of helping Jordan Freitag rape a 13-year-old girl in Danube July 24th. In Renville County District Court yesterday, bail for Jones was lowered from 75,000 to 50,000 with conditions. Typically a 10% bond is required for released from jail. A settlement conference for Jones was set for August 26th at 1:30 p.m.
Southern Minnesota News
6 arrested; 1 suspect hospitalized after Mankato drug raid
Six people were arrested Wednesday and one of those suspects was hospitalized after a drug raid in Mankato’s Washinton Park area. Minnesota Valley Drug Task Force Commander Jeff Wersal said agents executed a search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of E Washington St Wednesday. The investigation...
KEYC
KEYC
Six arrested on drug charges in Mankato neighborhood
Sioux City native sings National Anthem at Minnesota Twins-Kansas City Royals game. Kati Brewer of Sioux City sang the National Anthem at the Minnesota Twins-Kansas City Royals game Wednesday night, fulfilling a lifelong dream. Blue Earth County Republicans Office holds open house. Updated: 6 hours ago. Blue Earth County’s GOP...
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato Police investigating young man’s death as possible overdose
North Mankato Police are investigating a young man’s death as a possible overdose. Officers were summoned to a residence on the 300 block of Page Ave just after 11 p.m. Monday for a report of an unresponsive male. The caller told police the victim may have “used something.”
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man pleads guilty to supplying drugs in fatal overdose
MANKATO, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a drug death in Blue Earth County. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says Myles Daniel Hickman, 27 of Mankato, has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. He was arrested in August of 2021. The Task Force says Hickman admitted...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Woman used sock filled with rocks as weapon
A Mankato woman is accused of using a sock filled with rocks to beat a man during an altercation. Darrion Ciara Smith, 33, was charged last week with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the August 11 incident. A criminal complaint says a Mankato officer was at an...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Fight over food escalates to stabbing with makeup container
Police say a fight over food last weekend escalated into a stabbing with a makeup container. Nyachang Ochan Deng, 18, of Mankato, was charged Monday with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault and domestic assault in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Deng and the victim, who are related...
KIMT
Colorado woman takes plea deal over cocaine in southern Minnesota
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman arrested for cocaine in Freeborn County is taking a plea deal. Adrienne Erin Smith, 28 of Denver, Colorado, was charged with second-degree possession of cocaine on October 3, 201. Freeborn County sheriff’s deputies say Smith was seen in Harmony Park near Clarks Grove around 2 am, holding a plastic baggie and a small digital scale. A deputy approaching her from behind says he saw Smith scoop a white powdery substance from a larger bag into a smaller one.
hot967.fm
KIMT
Man arrested after Rochester gunfire pleads not guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after gunfire is pleading not guilty to gun and domestic assault charges. Ryan Bernard Moulton, 38 of Cannon Falls, is now set to stand trial May 1, 2023, for possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence and misdemeanor domestic assault.
blueearthcountymn.gov
MN River Valley Drug Task Force Arrests
On 08/17/2022, Agents with the MRVDTF executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 Block of East Washington St., Mankato. Agents began an investigation into the residence after receiving numerous complaints from neighbors about the activity occurring at the house, including short term traffic. DTF Agents conducted surveillance operations and identified several people coming and going from the residence who were known by the agents from previous controlled substance investigations. Agents also observed several hand to hand drug transactions occurring outside of the residence and in nearby Washington Park.
Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4
Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
A pair of very different scams reported
Scams come in all different shapes and sizes. And, it is not unusual for a community to be hit by multiple types of scams at the same time. Such was the case in the past few weeks when two completely different scams were reported to area law enforcement officers. The...
KEYC
Minnesota State Patrol investigating after 2 killed in McLeod County crash
HALE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a McLeod County crash that killed two people. Authorities report the crash occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 150 on Highway 7 near Hale Township. The Minnesota State Patrol is still investigating the crash and says...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Nightmare neighbor set off fireworks, mocked police, cancer patient
A Fairmont man is accused of setting fireworks off in his neighbor’s bushes, mocking police, and a cancer-stricken man. Hunter James Cox, 24, was charged last week with felony counts of attempting to commit arson and terroristic threats. He also faces a multitude of other charges, including harassment, disorderly conduct, public nuisance, and unlawful deposit of garbage.
Southern Minnesota News
KIMT
Man sentenced for southern Minnesota drug raid
MANKATO, Minn. – A man has been sentenced to jail time and probation after being arrested in a major drug raid in Blue Earth County. Sean Michael Nelson, 34 of Mankato, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs Monday and was sentenced to 85 days in the Blue Earth County Jail and three years of supervised probation. Nelson was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.
KEYC
Mankato man suffers life-threatening injuries in Highway 22 crash
KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - A 38-year-old Mankato man was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale following a crash Thursday on Highway 22. The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Highway 22 and Le Sueur County Road 101 in Kasota Township. The Minnesota State Patrol...
