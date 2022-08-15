Read full article on original website
Zion Chapel Baptist Church plans Back-to-School Splash
Zion Chapel Baptist Church will host a Back-to-School Splash this Sunday, Aug. 21, beginning at 4 p.m. There will be popcorn, snow cones, water slides, hot dogs, and fun for all ages. All are invited to attend!. Zion Chapel Baptist Church is located at 27057 Ala. Hwy. 87, Jack, Ala.
Public Auction - Batten's Paint & Body
In accordance with S32 Chapter 13 codes of Alabama 1975, the following vehicles will be sold at auction on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 @ 8:00 a.m. at Batten’s Paint & Body, 1252 Geneva Hwy, Enterprise, AL 36330. 2015 Ford Mustang V.I.N (1FA6P8AMXF5328663) 8/18&25-chg.
Annie Merle Rogers
Annie Merle Rogers age 84 a resident of Elba, AL died peacefully Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at her home, Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, August 19, 2022 beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev. Steve Watson officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Flowers will be accepted, or those wishing to make memorials are asked to do so to the Arthritis Foundation, P.O. Box 96280, Washington, DC 20077.
Elba to kick off Friday night, Aug. 19, in New Brockton
The Elba Tigers will kick off the season Friday night on the road when they renew their cross-county rivalry with the New Brockton Gamecocks, at Gamecock Stadium. Elba owns a 13-1 series edge, won the last contest 32-21 back in 2017 and has won the last nine meetings. New Brockton’s only win in the series came in 2008 by the score of 17-7.
Elba BOE approves school year salary schedules during special called meeting
During a special called meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Elba Board of Education approved the 2022-2023 school year salary schedule, which included new schedules for three administrative positions that had previously been paid following the teacher salary trajectory. Prior to the approval of the schedules, Elba City Schools assistant principal...
Here Come the Tigers!
Elba High School hosted its annual “Meet the Tigers” event last Thursday evening, Aug. 11, from inside the high school gym. The event had been planned for Tiger Stadium, but weather forecasts for the evening prompted a change in venue; but that did not dampen the Tiger Spirit as a large crowd was in attendance to meet the school’s fall athletes in football, cheer, band, and volleyball. Both the football and volleyball seasons get underway this week! Above, the football team is led into the gym by senior J.T. Coleman (8) to the cheers of the many Tiger fans. More photos from the event can be found on Page 8 of today’s paper.
