ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Outdoor Heritage Fund application due date draws near

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ng1wE_0hJ7wYoj00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The North Dakota Outdoor Heritage Fund is reminding possible applicants that the deadline to register for their final series of grants this year is rapidly approaching.

The fund was originally established in 2013 by the Legislature to provide grants to groups like state agencies, tribal governments, and nonprofit organizations with the funding they need to help improve the outdoors.

Currently, the organization is accepting applications for their September 2022 round of grants. By filling out the proper forms, organizations and individuals will be eligible for a share of up to $40 million that is distributed to the fund every two years.

While all programs properly submitted through the grant link will be considered, higher priority will be given to projects that fit one of the four main directives of the Outdoor Heritage Fund:

  • Directive A: Projects that provide access to private and public lands for sportsmen, including projects that create fish and wildlife habitats.
  • Directive B: Projects that improve, maintain, and restore water quality, soil conditions, plant diversity, animal systems, or support other practices to enhance farming and growing.
  • Directive C: Developing, enhancing, conserving and restoring wildlife and fish habitats on private lands.
  • Directive D: Conserving natural areas and creating more through the establishment and development of parks and other recreation areas.

After proposals are submitted, the Outdoor Heritage Fund Advisory Board (consisting of twelve voting and four ex-officio members) will make recommendations on grant funding to the North Dakota Industrial Commission.

The final deadline for proposals to be submitted for the current round of grants is September 1. Following this deadline period, there will be a second round available beginning May 1, 2023.

All necessary information for those seeking to apply for the current grant or future rounds, including training videos, grant links, sample contracts, and report forms, are available on the Outdoor Heritage Fund’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Due Date#Legislature#The Outdoor Heritage Fund
KX News

ND ranks in top 10 states with ‘best community college system’: Survey

(KXNET) — When it comes to community colleges, North Dakota ranks among the top 10 states with the best community college systems. That’s according to a data survey by personal financial website WalletHub. To create its rankings, WalletHub compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of cost and quality. The data set […]
COLLEGES
KX News

KX Conversation: North Dakota Nutrition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our August 17th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Katie Johnke, Nutrition Services Coordinator for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. She also serves on the board for the North Dakota Nutrition Council. Johnke discussed the importance of nutrition in North Dakota, one of the largest agricultural states in the country.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
KX News

Veterinarian professionals meet at annual conference

Veterinarians like Dr. Kim Brummond are sharing their years of experience and love for animals with other North Dakota animal professionals. “I always wanted to be a veterinarian even as I was a little kid. I remember even when I was in the third grade, we put up a career tree and mine said veterinarian,” […]
ANIMALS
KX News

North Dakota board to reconsider nixing Pledge of Allegiance

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday proposed a bill meant to “guarantee that the opportunity exists to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, as other states have done.” State Rep. Pat Heinert, one of three Republicans working with Burgum, wants to require all local boards and commission to recite the pledge.
FARGO, ND
KX News

Barotrauma in fish: Causes, concerns, and compromises

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As temperatures rise around North Dakota, many people look to head out into the great outdoors and hit the water, in one way or another. In an area like ours, where there aren’t any coastal beach parties, visiting smaller bodies of water is the go-to plan for water activities. Among the […]
HOBBIES
KX News

Term limits petitioners file suit against Secretary of State

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A group seeking term limits on state political positions is suing the Secretary of State Al Jaeger for disqualifying its proposed initiated measure from the November ballot. In March, Jaeger rejected all but 17,265 signatures on the submitted petitions for failing to meet qualification requirements. That meant the accepted signatures fell […]
POLITICS
KX News

NDDOT announces new Highway Safety Corridor location

In 2019, the North Dakota Department of Transportation, in partnership with Vision Zero, introduced ‘Safety Corridors’ on three sections of North Dakota highways. These road upgrades are part of Vision Zero’s strategy to help eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on ND roads. Now, teaming up with Vision Zero once again, the NDDOT […]
BELFIELD, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Retirement & Transitioning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our August 16th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Tiffany Ford, the State Director for the North Dakota Small Business Development Network. Ford discussed the number of “Baby Boomers” set to retire, a brand-new exit and succession planning guide and more.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Every ND County has gained weight, study finds

Every area of North Dakota has gained weight, according to a recent study, when compared to the average weight of citizens of the state in 2012. A comprehensive study by strength training site BarBend.com, in conjunction with County Health Rankings, compared every state and county’s rates of obesity in 2012 to newly released figures in […]
FITNESS
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy