Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
VCSU Women’s Volleyball Team Beat In Home Opener
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The VCSU Viking woman volleyball team lost 3 sets to one to Montana State University Northern on Thursday, August 18th during their home opener in Valley City. It was a close match, with the Vikings losing the first two sets 25-23, 25-22, then VCSU...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies to Open 2022 Season at Montana Tech Tournament
JAMESTOWN, ND. (jimmiepride.com) – The second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team begins the 2022 season Friday with a pair of matches at the Montana Tech tournament in Butte, Mont. UJ takes on No. 12 Eastern Oregon at 2 p.m. Friday, then at 6 p.m. the Jimmies square off against...
newsdakota.com
UJ Makes Impact During Back to School Night
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (UJ) – The University of Jamestown Booster Club teamed up with the Jimmie Football team to host their first Back-to-School Night at the Jamestown Speedway on August 13, 2022. At the evening’s race, which was sponsored by the Jimmie Booster Club, Jimmie Football athletes gave out backpacks...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Chosen to Finish 1st in GPAC Preseason Coaches Poll
The University of Jamestown women’s soccer team is the favorite to win the GPAC this season according to the preseason coaches’ poll released by the conference office Monday. Jamestown received 11 of 13 first-place votes and totaled 143 points for the poll’s top spot. Briar Cliff (Iowa) received...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Picked 7th in GPAC Preseason Coaches Poll
The University of Jamestown men’s soccer team was picked to finish seventh in the GPAC preseason coaches’ poll, released on Monday by the conference office. The Jimmies totaled 44 points in the poll, two points ahead of Mount Marty (S.D.) and six points ahead of Doane (Neb.) Northwestern...
newsdakota.com
Fall EMS Courses Open, Start Aug. 29
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown EMS Education is hoping to train the next line of EMTs and service providers in North Dakota with their upcoming Fall course starting Aug. 29. Jamestown Area Ambulance Operations Manager Andrew Berkey says they typically hold courses in the Spring and Fall. Berkey says...
newsdakota.com
Shirley Ann Olson
Shirley Ann Olson, 89, Valley City, ND passed away at her daughter’s home near Oriska, ND on August 16, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley. A celebration of Shirley’s life and sharing memories will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 7:00 PM with visitation beginning at 5:00 at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel, Valley City. The service will be live streamed then archived and available to view along with her obituary at www.lerudmathias.com.
newsdakota.com
VCSU Athletics Streaming on YouTube This Season
Valley City, ND. (VCSU) – Valley City State University athletics will live stream all its home games on YouTube during the 2022-23 season. The new home to watch Viking Athletics is now at www.vcsuvikings.com/watch. The first broadcast of the season is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18, when the VCSU volleyball team hosts MSU-Northern at 10 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsdakota.com
Robert “Rob” Jeffrey Ingstad
Robert “Rob” Jeffrey Ingstad, 51, was born on November 2, 1970, in Pierre, SD to Robert Edward Jr. and Janice Ingstad. On August 15, 2022, he passed away unexpectedly in Valley City, ND. Rob worked in the radio broadcasting industry for over 35 years. A third-generation radio broadcaster, Rob learned the business from his father, Bob, and uncles, Tom and Jim. He then used what he learned to mentor others, including his little sister, Tallie, middle daughter, Reagan, as well as any who worked for him. He was also grateful to work alongside his uncle, Jim, brother, Todd, and cousin, Tor.
newsdakota.com
Three-Class System Statewide Survey Update
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The competitive imbalance in some high school sports is leading some schools across North Dakota to support a three-class system. Valley City Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson is a strong supporter of moving to a three-class system. He said Valley City public schools will soon meet the Class B enrollment threshold and he believes Valley City shouldn’t be competing against smaller schools, that’s why he supports a three-class system.
newsdakota.com
FedEx Semi Crashes Off I-94 East of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi driver lost control of his vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 296 on Thursday, August 18th shortly after 4pm. The rig slid off the roadway, jack-knifed and came to rest in the south ditch. No details have...
newsdakota.com
Tina Current New Valley City Assessor
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Tina Current is the new Valley City Assessor. She’s been employed with the city for 2 years and started in the public works department. She replaces Sandy Hansen, who retired earlier this summer. Tina and her husband Paul, have 3 children, one will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsdakota.com
New Jamestown Group Focused on Self-Advocacy
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Community education on disabilities and equal rights is a primary focus of the newly formed group in Jamestown. Together We Stand was formed under the umbrella of Advocates Leading Their Lives (ALL). Their mission statement is “standing up and using our voices to advocate for ourselves and our community. An inclusive group working on issues pertaining to our surrounding community.”
newsdakota.com
Maple Valley School District Begins School Year
TOWER CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Maple Valley School opened the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday, August 17th. “We welcomed 23 new students in grades Pre-K through 12,” Superintendent Pat Windish stated in a release. “Maple Valley’s PK-12 enrollment is currently 249 students.”. US News &...
newsdakota.com
Pearl Hendrix
September 11, 1926 ~ August 17, 2022 (age 95) Visitation will be one hour before the service. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Jamestown, ND with Pastor Erik Weber officiating. Interment will be in Highland Home Cemetery. To send flowers...
newsdakota.com
Pledge of Allegiance Recited Before VCPS Board Meeting
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Public Schools superintendent Josh Johnson received several calls from local patrons inquiring about the school district’s position on the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance prior to school board meetings. Johnson said, “The Valley City Public School Board has been reciting...
newsdakota.com
Valley City School Board Sets Public Hearing For Sept. 21
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City School board has moved away from the idea of building a new school due to the high cost of construction. Superintendent Josh Johnson said the focus shifted to repairing their existing facilities. He said one way to finance the proposed idea is to increase their building fund levy.
newsdakota.com
Algal Bloom Reported in Stutsman County
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Someone has reported a potentially harmful algal bloom in Barnes Lake. According to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ), a bloom was reported on Aug. 14. Rick Bohn has also reported a possibly dangerous bloom four miles North of Crystal Springs, as shown in the image above.
newsdakota.com
CVH Focused on Health Equity & Inclusion
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Rachel Jennings’ work as the Health Equity Coordinator is to inform others on what they can do to be more inclusive in their communities. Jennings explains that health equity is the concept that all people have the same chance of being successful and some...
newsdakota.com
NuStar To Combine All Activities To Jamestown East Terminal
SAN ANTONIO, TX (NewsDakota.com) – NuStar Energy has announced they will shut down their North terminal in Jamestown later this year. The company operates two terminals in Jamestown in the North and East part of town. “After conducting a thorough business analysis, we plan to create a more efficient...
Comments / 0