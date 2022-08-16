Robert “Rob” Jeffrey Ingstad, 51, was born on November 2, 1970, in Pierre, SD to Robert Edward Jr. and Janice Ingstad. On August 15, 2022, he passed away unexpectedly in Valley City, ND. Rob worked in the radio broadcasting industry for over 35 years. A third-generation radio broadcaster, Rob learned the business from his father, Bob, and uncles, Tom and Jim. He then used what he learned to mentor others, including his little sister, Tallie, middle daughter, Reagan, as well as any who worked for him. He was also grateful to work alongside his uncle, Jim, brother, Todd, and cousin, Tor.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO