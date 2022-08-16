ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

5-year-old boy killed in accidental shooting at Tennessee park

By Lucas Wright
 2 days ago

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A five-year-old boy has died after he was shot at a park in Smyrna Monday night.

It happened near the basketball courts at Lee Victory Recreational Park at 7:20 p.m.

The child was pronounced dead after he was taken to TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center.

Children found shot during traffic stop in north Alabama, police say
(Photo: WKRN)

Following the preliminary investigation, authorities said it appears the shooting was accidental.

There was a gun recovered at the scene and police believe it was the weapon involved.

The name of the victim will not be released until all family members have been notified.

Smyrna mayor Mary Esther Reed asked residents to “please keep the family and our emergency services personnel in your thoughts and prayers.”

While police believe this was an accidental shooting, the investigation is still ongoing.

