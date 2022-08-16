ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

The Best States to Have a Baby

Many parents agonize over where they will raise their children and perhaps rightfully so: according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website, some states are better than others when it comes to childrearing. Massachusetts topped the report’s list of the best states to have a baby, receiving...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota listed as one of the top states to have a baby

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new study lists Minnesota as one of the top five states to have a baby.The annual list from the financial website WalletHub put Minnesota at No. 4 for 2022, a drop of two spots since last year, when Minnesota ranked second-best. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz released a statement Wednesday, saying that he's proud Minnesota is recognized as a top state to raise a family while also noting that families are struggling with rising costs. "We'll continue to push and lead us towards lower health care, child care and family costs and make Minnesota the best state for each and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Saurabh

These are the poorest states to live in in United States

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. In general terms, Poverty is described as the "inability to obtain basic necessities such as food, clothes, and shelter". According to the United States Census Bureau, the national poverty rate was 11.4 percent in 2020, marking the first annual rise after five years of declines.
LOUISIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Big City With the Cheapest Rent, in Every State

Median rents have hit record highs across the country, thanks to inflation and pandemic-related shortages of housing and building supplies. In many parts of the country, people who choose to rent may find it difficult to meet conventional wisdom’s rule that monthly rent should not exceed 30% of one’s monthly income. While rent prices are […]
HOUSE RENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many Gun Stores There Are in Idaho

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business. While the appropriate balance between […]
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

Southern states like Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama named least healthy in the US - while residents of Washington, Massachusetts and Utah are considered the best off, report finds

Southern states are the least healthy in America, according to a new report. NiceRx, and online pharmacy platform, gathered data on obesity, smoking rates, exercise levels and diet from 49 of 50 states, and used data to generate a 'health score' for each that rates the overall health of each state from zero to ten.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiplinger

The 11 Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.

The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
WASHINGTON, DC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Delaware

Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
DELAWARE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Connecticut Homicides Up Over Last Decade

Homicides were up by nearly 30% in the United States in 2020, the largest single-year increase on record. The surge in deadly violence capped a decade in which the national murder rate was already trending upward. The historic spike in murders in 2020 came during a tumultuous year in American history. Against the backdrop of […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Apartment Therapy

8 Out of 10 Most Sleep-Deprived Cities in the World Are in the U.S., According to One Study

Getting consistent, quality sleep is essential for your health and well-being, but it likely won’t surprise you that plenty of people don’t get enough. And while you’re probably familiar with some of the many reasons a restful slumber can be out of reach (including work stress, taking care of loved ones, illness, and more), you might never have realized that where you live could impact your ability to score a solid night’s sleep.
