MINNEAPOLIS -- A new study lists Minnesota as one of the top five states to have a baby.The annual list from the financial website WalletHub put Minnesota at No. 4 for 2022, a drop of two spots since last year, when Minnesota ranked second-best. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz released a statement Wednesday, saying that he's proud Minnesota is recognized as a top state to raise a family while also noting that families are struggling with rising costs. "We'll continue to push and lead us towards lower health care, child care and family costs and make Minnesota the best state for each and...

