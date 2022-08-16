Read full article on original website
SEC Network analyst picks Kentucky to finish 11-1
Coming off its second 10-win season in four years, Kentucky is looking to reach its first-ever SEC Championship Game since the league split into East and West in 1992 and think they have the team (and schedule) to do it. So does SEC Network analyst Chris Doering, who picked the...
Report: '22 PG Fabio Basili Commits to Louisville
The Orlando guard is a former teammate of current Cardinal Mike James, and took an official visit to campus over the summer.
Wayne Turner reveals Kentucky wore real denim in 1996
The 1995-96 national champion Kentucky Wildcats are among the most iconic college basketball teams of all-time. They also had one of the most iconic looks of all-time. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. After beginning the year in traditional blue and...
Location, Date Announced for 2022 Louisville Live
The annual preseason basketball event for the Cardinals will take place during homecoming weekend.
Coach says Fabio Basili a "perfect fit" at Louisville with Kenny Payne
The University of Louisville's latest basketball commitment isn't a highly-ranked prospect. But the high school coach for Fabio Basili says don't just look at rankings when trying to project how the 6-foot-5 guard can help the Cardinals. Basili, who made an official visit to U of L in June, is...
Louisville basketball signs 3-star PG Fabio Basili to 2022 class
Less than 90 days before Louisville basketball begins its 2022-23 season, the Cardinals have added a point guard to their roster. Fabio Basili, a three-star prospect from Orlando, Florida, who originally reclassified to 2023, has returned to the 2022 class and on Wednesday signed a financial aid agreement with U of L,...
Yardbarker
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops: 'We've changed a culture'
Mark Stoops took a sly shot at Shane Beamer while discussing the turnaround he has had at Kentucky. Stoops spoke with SEC Network for an interview that was published on Tuesday. In the interview, Stoops talked about how he has changed the culture in Kentucky. He said it’s much more...
WATCH: Behind the scenes video with Kentucky commit Shamar Porter
Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth wideout Shamar Porter is currently Kentucky’s top-ranked commit in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The blue-chip prospect is a top-200 recruit and continues the recent recruiting boom we’ve seen at wideout. Expectations are high for the true boundary receiver. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Porter seems...
Four-Star OL William Spencer Talks Kentucky, Recruitment, More
Louisville (Ky.) standout lineman William Spencer is one of America's most versatile offensive linemen in the trenches. With offers in-hand to play on both the offensive and defensive side of the football, the 6'5", 315lbs prospect is working through his process at his pace to ensure he makes the ...
Recruiting Expert Believes Louisville is the 'Sleeping Giant in the ACC'
The Cardinals are on pace to have their best recruiting class in school history.
Nicario Harper Loving Opportunity to Become Versatile Asset for Louisville
The transfer from Jacksonville State has taken reps at multiple defensive positions for the Cardinals in fall camp.
Sorry Calipari, Paul Finebaum has spoken: Kentucky is a football school
Paul Finebaum has turned up the heat on John Calipari, as Mark Stoops has transformed basketball-crazy Kentucky into a flipping football school, man!. Mark Stoops has transformed the Kentucky football program from an afterthought into a force to be reckoned with in SEC country. While winning a national title on...
JD PicKell: Kentucky football has belief in SEC East chances
Kentucky football is arguably in one of the best positions in program history. After only two 10 plus win seasons in school history, the Wildcats have now done it twice in the last four years. They’re also on the program’s longest streak of postseason appearances with six and postseason wins with four. Based on his assessment of the program, On3’s JD PicKell thinks that the Wildcats believe it’s their time.
The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Aug. 17, 2022
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with the media for the first time since fall camp started and covered a variety of topics as we approach the season opener.
Chris Doering Shares Lofty Expectations for Mark Stoops' Program in 2022
Expectations are already at an all-time high around Mark Stoops' program, and former Florida Gators qaurterback, and now SEC Network analyst, Chris Doering heaped some lofty expectations on the Cats' during his segment on SEC Network on Wednesday night. Doering has the Cats's defeating ...
Keidron Smith Brings Leadership, Experience to Kentucky
There's been many questions asked of Kentucky Football's secondary ahead of the 2022 season, but Ole Miss transfer Keidron Smith is prepared to provide some answers on the field. After spending four seasons in Oxford, the senior decided it was time for a fresh start, and Lexington was deemed ...
