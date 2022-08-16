Kentucky football is arguably in one of the best positions in program history. After only two 10 plus win seasons in school history, the Wildcats have now done it twice in the last four years. They’re also on the program’s longest streak of postseason appearances with six and postseason wins with four. Based on his assessment of the program, On3’s JD PicKell thinks that the Wildcats believe it’s their time.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO