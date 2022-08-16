ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

247Sports

SEC Network analyst picks Kentucky to finish 11-1

Coming off its second 10-win season in four years, Kentucky is looking to reach its first-ever SEC Championship Game since the league split into East and West in 1992 and think they have the team (and schedule) to do it. So does SEC Network analyst Chris Doering, who picked the...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Wayne Turner reveals Kentucky wore real denim in 1996

The 1995-96 national champion Kentucky Wildcats are among the most iconic college basketball teams of all-time. They also had one of the most iconic looks of all-time. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. After beginning the year in traditional blue and...
LEXINGTON, KY
Yardbarker

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops: 'We've changed a culture'

Mark Stoops took a sly shot at Shane Beamer while discussing the turnaround he has had at Kentucky. Stoops spoke with SEC Network for an interview that was published on Tuesday. In the interview, Stoops talked about how he has changed the culture in Kentucky. He said it’s much more...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

WATCH: Behind the scenes video with Kentucky commit Shamar Porter

Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth wideout Shamar Porter is currently Kentucky’s top-ranked commit in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The blue-chip prospect is a top-200 recruit and continues the recent recruiting boom we’ve seen at wideout. Expectations are high for the true boundary receiver. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Porter seems...
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

JD PicKell: Kentucky football has belief in SEC East chances

Kentucky football is arguably in one of the best positions in program history. After only two 10 plus win seasons in school history, the Wildcats have now done it twice in the last four years. They’re also on the program’s longest streak of postseason appearances with six and postseason wins with four. Based on his assessment of the program, On3’s JD PicKell thinks that the Wildcats believe it’s their time.
LEXINGTON, KY

