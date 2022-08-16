Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade
– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Told Vince McMahon And Triple H To Stop Booking Him In Matches
WWE has been home to some iconic tag teams over the years and in 2014 the New Age Outlaws got back into the title picture when they won the WWE Tag Team Titles. They held the belts for a short run before dropping them to The Usos, and Road Dogg recently revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws that he asked Triple H and Vince McMahon to stop booking him after he and Billy Gunn dropped the belts.
Road Dogg Reveals Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who Sting was Ahead of WWE’s WrestleMania 31
Road Dogg finally answered some long-burning questions about Triple H (and DX) vs. Sting (and nWo) at WrestleMania 31. The post Road Dogg Reveals Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who Sting was Ahead of WWE’s WrestleMania 31 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Brandi Rhodes Working A Match At The WWE Performance Center
Brandi Rhodes hasn't wrestled since the January 31 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation," where she defeated KiLynn King. Since that day, a lot has changed. In February, Brandi and her husband Cody Rhodes left AEW. Cody walked away from his role as an Executive Vice President in the company. Brandi held the position of Chief Brand Officer.
wrestlinginc.com
AJ Styles Addresses Whether He'd Consider Jumping Ship To AEW
While most people debate whether professional wrestling is a sport or entertainment, AJ Styles has made it clear he's always viewed and treated it as a business that it is. But while some have claimed that AEW pays wrestlers more than WWE does, it appears that the Phenomenal One has no interest in working for WWE's biggest competitor. "I want to be with WWE and as much as I'd like to be with my friends [who are in AEW], this is what I know, this what I know is expected of me, I understand what they need here in WWE, and I want to be a part of it," AJ Styles said during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, while explaining that he exercised a contract option to extend his current deal and will be staying in WWE.
ComicBook
Former AEW Star Quietly Returns to the Ring for WWE
Brandi Rhodes, up until this past week, had not wrestled in any capacity since the Jan. 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation in Cleveland, Ohio. Both she and her husband, Cody Rhodes, would depart from the promotion the following month. But while Cody returned to action for WWE with plenty of fanfare at WrestleMania 38, there was no word on what Brandi's future in the ring would be. However, PWInsider is now reporting that Rhodes competed at an in-house live event at the WWE Performance Center this past weekend. Cameras weren't rolling so there's no video evidence and she's not listed on NXT's internal roster, so it's unclear what her next step in the company will be. Stay tuned for more updates.
411mania.com
Kevin Owens Hoping To Take WWE Tag Team Title Alongside Sami Zayn
During an appearance on the TWC Show, Kevin Owens expressed a desire to team up with Sami Zayn again for a chance at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships (via Fightful). The pair have acquired the ROH and PWG Tag Team Titles already, so grabbing the win in the WWE would be a nice addition to their title collection. You can listen to the full episode and read a highlight below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Praises Vince McMahon And Looks At How His Departure Will Affect WWE
Few stories in the world of professional wrestling parallel the magnitude of Vince McMahon resigning from all WWE duties amid sexual misconduct allegations involving non-disclosure agreements and unaccounted hush money payments to former employees. The new leadership of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, alongside new head of creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, have already started reshaping the company as they see fit, a situation made evident by returning stars, recently rejuvenated WWE programming, and the company's vow in its latest SEC filing to restructure how certain departments run.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Praises Last Night’s WWE Raw, Triple H’s ‘Grasp on This Wrestling Game’
– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash had a lot of praise for last night’s edition of Raw in a post on his Twitter earlier today, praising the work by new WWE creative head Triple H, saying he’s got an “incredible grasp on the wrestling game.” You can check out the tweet and comments by Kevin Nash below:
PWMania
Kevin Nash and X-Pac Give Their Thoughts on This Week’s of WWE RAW
The August 15th 2022 edition of WWE RAW featured matches such as Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles, and Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash praised the show:. “RAW produces again. Drew/KO. Lashley/A.J and Theory/Ziggler P.P.V worthy matches. Little things where guys...
411mania.com
AEW News: Andrade & RUSH Attack Dragon Lee To Close AEW Dynamite, Billy Gunn Re-Aligns With The Acclaimed
– Andrade El Idolo and RUSH turned on Dragon Lee at the end of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, assaulting him after their Trios Title Tournament loss. Tonight’s show saw Kenny Omega return and team with the Young Bucks to defeat El Idolo, RUSH and Lee in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match ended, Omega checked on Lee and they embraced before Omega exited the ring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Chris Jericho Calls Vince McMahon a “Once in a Generation Genius”
AEW star Chris Jericho recently appeared on Swerve City Podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Jericho discussed Vince McMahon’s legacy in the wrestling business:. “I can go back working for him for 17-18 years. Obviously, there are Vince-isms and Vince-foibles that don’t make sense,...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Reached Out To AEW Talent Under Full-Time Contract
WWE has continued their efforts to acquire more and more talent recently, and their talent relations department has reached out to at least one anonymous AEW star. Fightful reports that a “notable” member of the roster who is currently contract with AEW, told AEW management that WWE contacted them about coming over. That talent told AEW they’re happy there had no desire to leave and wanted to make sure those in charge knew about the situation.
411mania.com
WWE News: Raw Returning to Capital One Arena in December, Official Clash at the Castle Shirts Available, Raw Video Highlights
– WWE will return to the Capital One Arena again on December 5 for Monday Night Raw. The ticket presale is now open at Ticketmaster.com. – WWEShop.com now has Clash at the Castle apparel and shirts available. – WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:...
411mania.com
Santos Escobar Says He’s Enjoyed Working In NXT 2.0, Talks Working WIth Shawn Michaels
Santos Escobar was a major part of both the previous era of NXT and the current 2.0 era, and he’s enjoyed both of them. Escobar, who is facing Tony D’Angelo on tonight’s Heatwave-themed episode with his NXT career on the line, spoke with Denise Salcedo recently and discussed the brand’s evolution and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Corgan Hopes Tony Khan Wakes Up To Idea That Could Help Him Rival WWE
Wrestling promotions working hand-in-hand is something that fans are eager to see nowadays, and previously that was a situation that NWA and AEW had, with talent appearing back and forth over a period of time. But that hasn't happened in over a year. AEW boss Tony Khan got the wrestling world talking by revealing that he paid for all the AEW talent that appeared on NWA's EmPowerrr PPV, but despite that, NWA owner Billy Corgan insists that "everything is kind of cool" between them.
NFL・
411mania.com
Impact News: Sabu Featured On Impact In 60 Next Week, No Surrender 2011 Airing on AXS TV
– Sabu will be the focus of next week’s Impact in 60. PWInsider reports that the ECW legend will be the focus of next week’s show, which airs at 7 PM ET on AXS TV before Impact Wrestling airs. – In addition, AXS TV will air No Surrender...
411mania.com
FTR Reference Story of CM Punk’s ‘Shoot’ Comments on Hangman Page From AEW Dynamite
– As previously reported, CM Punk made a controversial remark last night on Hangman Page during his promo on AEW Dynamite. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez said that, “Punk went into business for himself and then moved on,” during the promo with the remarks on Hangman. It appears FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) have since responded to the controversy with their own reactions via Twitter, with Cash Wheeler joking about Punk going “into business for himself.”
411mania.com
New Japan Announces Royal Quest II Shows in October
New Japan have confirmed the dates for their upcoming return to the United Kingdom, with two shows in October 2022. Royal Quest II will take place from the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena in London on Saturday October 1 and Sunday October 2. Ticketing information is yet to be revealed, but...
Comments / 0