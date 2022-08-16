Read full article on original website
sftravel.com
San Francisco Bay Bridges - The Next Best Thing to Driving on Water
The San Francisco Bay is home to some of the most famous and magnificent bridges ever built, including the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, Hayward-San Mateo Bridge and the Dumbarton Bridge. Collectively, these five bridges represent a gamut of engineering structures and designs. The San...
11 Hidden Gems in San Francisco We’re Pretty Sure You’ve Never Visited
A water-playing organ and a park in the sky are just some of the hidden gems we’re uncovering around San Francisco. You know when you feel like you’ve been there, done that? Us, too, which is why we dug super deep into the quirky, wonderful hidden gems around San Francisco that surprised and delighted us to uncover—some of which have been hiding in plain old sight! These are just the sort of places and experiences that confirms why we love living here (and for rainy day suggestions, check out our SF guide to some of our favorite kid-friendly museums). Certify your street cred. and see if you’ve ever been to these hidden gems in SF.
The Only Way For Some People To Stay in San Francisco Is To Steal
As San Francisco’s wealthy residents panic over property crime, some of the city’s less privileged can’t find ways to make ends meet.
Eater
Celebrity Chef Scraps Major Chase Center Restaurant Plans
The restaurant meant to be the “crown jewel” of the Chase Center just went belly up. The San Francisco Chronicle reports celebrity chef Michael Mina, who announced plans for the ambitious food hall in 2019, just pulled out of the 16,000-square-foot space. “As a result of COVID, we have shifted our priorities and are focused on reinvesting in our current restaurants,” a Mina Group marketing officer wrote to the Chronicle.
sfstandard.com
The Standard Guide to Thrifting in San Francisco
Whether your pleasure is cheap and kitschy, vintage denim, Gen Z workwear, Burner faux fur, designer deals or just a decent colander to drain your pasta, San Francisco’s thrift shops have something for everyone. With some planning and a little luck, a trip to the Haight or the Mission may help you find the Russian nesting dolls and leather pants of your dreams—or a bespoke, upcycled fashion masterpiece.
KRON4
Dine & Dish: Tony’s Seafood
(KRON) — Tony’s Seafood sits about an hour north of San Francisco along the water in Marshall. For three generations, Tony’s has served seafood to locals and tourists. Many customers use Tony’s as a roadside stop, grabbing food like oysters and fish & chips. For more on Tony’s Seafood, watch Dine & Dish using the video player above.
marinmagazine.com
Where to Get Marin’s Best Indian Food; and Across the Bay Area, Find a Masala in Every Style
“Masala,” a varying blend of spices, and “curry,” a sauce that is also seasoned with a varying blend of spices, are ubiquitous terms in the Indian and Indian-American culinary cannon. Modern or traditional, restaurants interpret the myriad flavors of the region’s distinct cuisines via their own take on these Indian staples. The trick is to try them all, and then tell us which ones you liked best and why.
Coyote experts question ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ account of Bay Area ‘attack’
Coyote experts say elements of Karnazes' story appear unlikely.
The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'
"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more. • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
The 1970s Cop Show That Shows San Francisco in its Liberal Heyday
“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
These 2022 James Beard Winning Restaurants are Totally Worth Splurging On
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. The...
The Daily 08-17-22: Coyote experts question viral Bay Area attack on celeb runner
Celebrity ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ harrowing tale of a coyote attack near the Golden Gate Bridge made headlines across the Bay Area and the country. But coyote experts, in public statements and in response to questions from SFGATE, cast doubts on Karnazes’ dramatic account. Read more. • Apple pushes Bay Area employees into stringent return-to-office plan • SF Starbucks votes for union after long closure, plumbing issues
San Francisco Weekly
‘Big Trouble in Little China,’ the most San Francisco of the ’80s movies, returns
Of all the movies shot in San Francisco in the 1980s — from “Star Trek IV” to “A View to a Kill,” from “48 Hrs.” to “Innerspace” — none feels quite like they belong to the Bay as much as “Big Trouble in Little China.”
Burma Superstar restaurant group opening new San Francisco spot
The Burma Superstar chain is growing its empire.
Bay Area favorites team up for mouthwatering ice cream release
The joint production from Humphry Slocombe and Señor Sisig is called “Churron,” a combination of “churro + turon,” per Señor Sisig’s Instagram.
San Francisco live animal markets accused of cruelty
An investigation by an animal advocacy nonprofit group shed a glaring spotlight on small markets in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose where live animals are sold.
New Look Unveiled at Embarcadero Hyatt Regency
The world’s largest hotel lobby just got a makeover. This coming September, the Hyatt Regency will be showcasing the results of its multi-million dollar renovation project, a brand new look for their entire space, including updated guest rooms, elevators, corridors and ballrooms. The luxury hotel’s fresh style embraces the elegant, seafaring marketplace atmosphere evoked by the SF Ferry Building and Embarcadero waterfront. Hyatt partnered with the local luxury design firm Looney & Associates to achieve the look. ...
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
Long Beach couple contracts Legionnaires’ after staying at Bay Area hotel
In late June, Rita and Dan Miles were at a hotel pool and spa, visiting family in San Jose from Long Beach. The next week, the fatigue started, followed by fever, stomach problems, and difficulty breathing. “We just basically slept from Tuesday evening to Saturday when I finally called the paramedics,” said Rita Miles. Before […]
Greater Milwaukee Today
This Northern California river cruise stops in Sacramento, Napa Valley and costs more than $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new cruise line starting in San Francisco will guide passengers on a Northern California excursion, with stops in Sacramento, Napa, Vallejo and Stockton. American Cruise Lines this month announced its first California cruise, which features a two-day stop in Sacramento and a guided tour of...
