San Francisco, CA

sftravel.com

San Francisco Bay Bridges - The Next Best Thing to Driving on Water

The San Francisco Bay is home to some of the most famous and magnificent bridges ever built, including the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, Hayward-San Mateo Bridge and the Dumbarton Bridge. Collectively, these five bridges represent a gamut of engineering structures and designs. The San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

11 Hidden Gems in San Francisco We’re Pretty Sure You’ve Never Visited

A water-playing organ and a park in the sky are just some of the hidden gems we’re uncovering around San Francisco. You know when you feel like you’ve been there, done that? Us, too, which is why we dug super deep into the quirky, wonderful hidden gems around San Francisco that surprised and delighted us to uncover—some of which have been hiding in plain old sight! These are just the sort of places and experiences that confirms why we love living here (and for rainy day suggestions, check out our SF guide to some of our favorite kid-friendly museums). Certify your street cred. and see if you’ve ever been to these hidden gems in SF.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Celebrity Chef Scraps Major Chase Center Restaurant Plans

The restaurant meant to be the “crown jewel” of the Chase Center just went belly up. The San Francisco Chronicle reports celebrity chef Michael Mina, who announced plans for the ambitious food hall in 2019, just pulled out of the 16,000-square-foot space. “As a result of COVID, we have shifted our priorities and are focused on reinvesting in our current restaurants,” a Mina Group marketing officer wrote to the Chronicle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

The Standard Guide to Thrifting in San Francisco

Whether your pleasure is cheap and kitschy, vintage denim, Gen Z workwear, Burner faux fur, designer deals or just a decent colander to drain your pasta, San Francisco’s thrift shops have something for everyone. With some planning and a little luck, a trip to the Haight or the Mission may help you find the Russian nesting dolls and leather pants of your dreams—or a bespoke, upcycled fashion masterpiece.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Dine & Dish: Tony’s Seafood

(KRON) — Tony’s Seafood sits about an hour north of San Francisco along the water in Marshall. For three generations, Tony’s has served seafood to locals and tourists. Many customers use Tony’s as a roadside stop, grabbing food like oysters and fish & chips. For more on Tony’s Seafood, watch Dine & Dish using the video player above.
MARSHALL, CA
marinmagazine.com

Where to Get Marin’s Best Indian Food; and Across the Bay Area, Find a Masala in Every Style

“Masala,” a varying blend of spices, and “curry,” a sauce that is also seasoned with a varying blend of spices, are ubiquitous terms in the Indian and Indian-American culinary cannon. Modern or traditional, restaurants interpret the myriad flavors of the region’s distinct cuisines via their own take on these Indian staples. The trick is to try them all, and then tell us which ones you liked best and why.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'

"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more.   • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Amancay Tapia

The 1970s Cop Show That Shows San Francisco in its Liberal Heyday

“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 08-17-22: Coyote experts question viral Bay Area attack on celeb runner

Celebrity ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ harrowing tale of a coyote attack near the Golden Gate Bridge made headlines across the Bay Area and the country.  But coyote experts, in public statements and in response to questions from SFGATE, cast doubts on Karnazes’ dramatic account. Read more.   • Apple pushes Bay Area employees into stringent return-to-office plan • SF Starbucks votes for union after long closure, plumbing issues
ANIMALS
San Francisco Examiner

New Look Unveiled at Embarcadero Hyatt Regency

The world’s largest hotel lobby just got a makeover. This coming September, the Hyatt Regency will be showcasing the results of its multi-million dollar renovation project, a brand new look for their entire space, including updated guest rooms, elevators, corridors and ballrooms. The luxury hotel’s fresh style embraces the elegant, seafaring marketplace atmosphere evoked by the SF Ferry Building and Embarcadero waterfront. Hyatt partnered with the local luxury design firm Looney & Associates to achieve the look. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

