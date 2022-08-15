Read full article on original website
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Raphael Hotel first opened in 1928 as the Villa Serena Apartments with salmon-colored velvet walls in the lobbyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
No Tyreek, No ProblemChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Villa Serena Apartment Hotel.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Raphael Hotel is a historic hotel located on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a significant structure because it first opened in 1928, and it was a luxury apartment building called the Villa Serena Apartments.
Is St. Louis “Unhealthier” than Kansas City?
A list has come out that ranks the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the country, where do you think St. Louis and Kansas City end up on this list?. WalletHub.com has released a list of the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the United States in 2022, and the two biggest cities in the Show-Me State of Missouri have ended up on opposite sides of the list. St. Louis takes the 51st spot on the list, just missing out on the top 50 for being healthy, not bad, St. Louis gets ranked in the 40's for Green Space, Fitness, and Food the category that really hurt St. Louis is Health Care where it ranked 104th. Now Kansas City on the other hand ranks in at 132nd on the list (which probably has a lot to do with being the best BBQ city in the country), Kansas City has only one category where it ranks in the top 100 and that is Green Space and it finishes 99th... So it is pretty obvious based on this ranking from WalletHub that if you want to live in a big Missouri city and you want the opportunity to live a healthier lifestyle, St. Louis is the choice.
kansascitymag.com
6 Things To Do This Weekend in KC: August 19–21
One of the largest festivals of its kind anywhere in the U.S., this annual celebration takes over the large field on the west side of Swope Park, with booths representing sixty nations and ethnic groups. Most booths offer food for sale, and some sell handmade goods. The large picnic shelter at the park houses a dance floor where group performances run back-to-back for most of the three-day event.
Quality Hill is a historic area and is said to be one of the first neighborhoods in Kansas City
Quality Hill, Kansas City, Missouri ca. 1918.Source unknown, public domain, Wikimedia Commons. There’s a lot of history in the Quality Hill neighborhood close to downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It’s on a bluff where you can look out to see where the Kansas River and Missouri River meet in the West Bottoms that’s also close to the Kansas border.
Some Kansas City residents fed up with short-term rentals, house parties
Some Kansas City residents are speaking up: They don’t want short-term rentals like Airbnb in their neighborhoods any longer.
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 19-21
This weekend marks the last summer weekend for many of us as the kids go back to school. Thankfully, there are lots of goings on around town to make this weekend a memorable one. Here’s what to do:. Travel the world without leaving Kansas City. One of the largest...
greenabilitymagazine.com
Recycle electronics at these free events
Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
Build KCI performs first gate fit check at new terminal
Build KCI completed its first gate walkthrough at KCI's New Terminal on Aug. 15, 2022. Check to be completed with additional airlines, planes.
KCTV 5
Kansas City committee moves affordable housing ordinance forward, dozens of renters respond in outrage
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s Neighborhood, Planning and Development Committee is moving forward one of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ newly proposed affordable housing ordinances. On Wednesday, the vote was met with outrage. Around 75 members of KC Tenants filled the council chamber in city hall. Many of...
Sonic closes in Bonner Springs, plans to open new location in a few years
The Sonic Drive-in in Bonner Springs near Edwardsville has closed its doors. But it does plan to open a new location in a couple years.
KMBC.com
Cleared for takeoff: KMBC previews the Kansas City Air Show
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is cleared for takeoff. The US Air Force Thunderbirds will soon fly into town for the Garmin Kansas City Air Show at the New Century Air Center. KMBC is giving you the chance to jump in the cockpit with the elite flying team....
Kansas City's 'Waldo' neighborhood is part of the city's historic fabric--sometimes one person makes history happen
Dr. David Waldo, Sr.Dr. David Waldo, Sr. Find a Grave page. In 1841, Dr. David Waldo, Sr. was persuaded by friends to buy some land in Jackson County, Missouri. His purchase involved 1,000 acres.
Man in hospital after being ejected from Mustang in Kansas City crash
A man sustained serious injury in a crash on US 350 Highway Thursday morning that closed the highway for hours.
What to expect from Union Station’s new Maya exhibition
Kansas City Union Station's Maya: The Exhibition opens Friday. What to expect before going to the popular exhibit.
SantaCaliGon Days plans safety changes for Independence festival
Organizers of Independence's SantaCaliGon Days announced safety changes after a shooting injured four at the festival in 2021.
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
‘It’s chaos’: KCATA operator describes work conditions on city buses
KCATA bus operators rallied for higher pay and safer working conditions Monday. They say a driver shortage is putting them and passengers in danger.
kansascitymag.com
Krizman’s barbecue roll might just be the world’s best smoking sausage
Whether or not you’ve made it to the spartan brick building in KCK’s Strawberry Hill neighborhood, you’ve likely had a Krizman’s sausage. Krizman’s opened way back in 1939 and sells its wares to Jack Stack, Slap’s, Arthur Bryant’s, Hayward’s and others. Krizman’s...
Human remains found in the woods near 47th and Raytown Road
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a death after human remains were found in the woods near 47th Street and Raytown Road.
kcur.org
Kansas City mayor's new affordable housing plan sparks widespread opposition
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas’ proposal to increase the production of affordable housing is being met with harsh criticism from housing advocates, public school representatives and social service providers. “Kansas City's been taking from the poor and giving to the rich for a long time, and this is going...
