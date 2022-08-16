Those driving on W. 5th St. in the Uptown District today can’t help but notice that there is a little work being done involving an excavator and a dump truck or two. The City of Marysville is replacing the curbing on the north side of W. 5th St. from Court St. to Maple St. this week – weather permitting, they hope to be pouring concrete by the end of the week – and plan on completing curbing on the south side of W. 5th St. next week, this along with the work that is being done on E. 7th St.

