unioncountydailydigital.com
Richard “Cowboy” D. Hollenback
Richard D. “Cowboy” Hollenback, 79, of Marysville, formerly of Delaware, died Saturday afternoon, August 13, 2022 at Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. He worked for and retired from V&P Hydraulics after 41 years of service. In his earlier years, he was a floor guard at Doves Roller Rink in Westerville, where he met his former wife, Jeanie. An outdoorsman, he loved to hunt and fish and pitch horseshoes. A talented guitar player, Cowboy also loved to shoot pool, play with his CB radios, and watch westerns starring Matt Dillon. An ornery jokester, Cowboy never knew a stranger, and loved to razz anyone he knew. He also enjoyed ballroom and line dancing.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Margaret “Peggy” Hamilton
Margaret “Peggy” Hamilton, 81 of Richwood died Monday, August 15, 2022 at 11:10 PM at Wyndmoor of Marion. She was born January 22, 1941 in Kenton to the late C. E. and Marjorie (Wiley) McAllister. On September 7, 1958 she married Larry R. Hamilton in the Byhalia United...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marsha K. Tucker
Marsha K. Tucker, 68, of Marysville, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at her residence after a lengthy illness and surrounded by her loving family. A loving mother, grandmother and sister, she enjoyed mowing and tending to her yard. Known for her strong work ethic, she worked in the custodial department at Honda’s R&D, auto and motorcycle plants. Having a strong faith, she attended the Grace Independent Baptist Church in Byhalia.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Montgomery Paces Monarchs On the Links
HOWARD – The Marysville boys golf team took third place in the second leg of the Ohio Capital Conference Cardinals Division round-robin season by shooting a 325 at the Apple Valley Golf Course Wednesday. Colten Montgomery paced the Monarchs with an 80, Nick Weaver and Andrew Rabe each carded...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Mary Smith
Mary Smith, 60 of Marion, died unexpectedly Friday, August 12, 2022 at Marion General Hospital. She was born July 24, 1962 in Marion to the late Oscar and Evelyn (Abrams) Stapleton. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Oscar E., Frank, Jim, and Robert Stapleton, as well as a niece.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Monarch Golfers Making The Rounds
GAHANNA – The Marysville girls golf team finished 15th at the Gahanna Lincoln High School invitational Monday. The Monarchs finished with a 392 on the day. Dublin Jerome took home first place with an outstanding score of 288. The Monarch girls hit the links again Tuesday and dropped a...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Fate Of Hope Center Hangs In The Balance
A controversial ordinance will have a third reading and a final vote by the Marysville City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 209 S. Main St. The ordinance will amend section 1121.16 of the city code which allows the city the...
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – August 17, 2022
Deputies and units from the Leesburg Township Fire Department and the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to a residence in the 24000 block of Sandusky Road for a person found deceased in the residence. The Union County Coroner was called to the scene and a report was taken, #22-0669.
unioncountydailydigital.com
PILOT Now A Reality In Union County
MARYSVILLE – The Union County Board of Commissioners today accepted the proposed PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) program for the Acciona AEUG Union Solar, LLC project that is currently under construction along State Route 739. The vote was 2-1 for acceptance of the PILOT, with Commissioners Dave Burke...
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Offers Citizens Sheriff’s Academy
The Union County Sheriff’s Office will be offering the Citizens Sheriff’s Academy on Monday nights beginning September 12. Topics of instruction will include history of sheriff’s office, crime prevention, criminal law, patrol procedures, officer safety, self-defense, domestic violence, the criminal justice system and understanding the use of force, among many other subjects.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Come One, Come All!
It hardly seems possible, but high school football season is but a few days away. And what better way to kick off a prep football campaign than to conduct a huge pep rally for the Marysville Monarch football team, which plays its first game of the season Friday. That is...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Those driving on W. 5th St. in the Uptown District today can’t help but notice that there is a little work being done involving an excavator and a dump truck or two. The City of Marysville is replacing the curbing on the north side of W. 5th St. from Court St. to Maple St. this week – weather permitting, they hope to be pouring concrete by the end of the week – and plan on completing curbing on the south side of W. 5th St. next week, this along with the work that is being done on E. 7th St.
