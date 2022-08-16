ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

41nbc.com

YKK opens medical clinic at Macon plant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Employees at YKK USA can now receive on-site medical care at a clinic at the Macon Plant. The health clinic is for full-time Macon manufacturing plant employees thanks to a joint venture with Macon Occupational Medicine (MOM). “We are so excited to be able to...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

One World Link expands to 35 Georgia counties

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One World Link, which is powered by Americorps, is teaming up with local health organizations to expand public and rural health programs. Organizations that will get support from Americorps members are:. The North Central Health District. Atrium Health Navicent. First Choice Primary Care. They’re hoping...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

YKK AP plans new factory in Macon, 100 new jobs created

MACON, Ga. — YKK AP will soon have a new state-of-the-art factory at the Macon-Bibb I-75 Industrial Park, according to a release from the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority. The new plant is part of an expansion that will include additional machinery and equipment in Bibb County. The company plans...
MACON, GA
AOL Corp

Middle Georgia manufacturing company announces $125 million expansion in Macon

A Macon manufacturing company is planning a $125 million expansion, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday in a press release. YKK AP America, which makes architectural products for homes and businesses, plans to build a new manufacturing facility and install additional equipment in Bibb County. According to the release, the expansion will add 100 new jobs to the 250-person strong workforce already at YKK AP in Macon.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Dinosaurs to roam again in Warner Robins this weekend

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Dinosaurs are roaming the Earth again in Warner Robins this weekend. Jurassic Jungle is having its “Cretaceous Carnivore event” this Sunday at the Warner Robins Recreation Center. Families will be able to have a chance to get up close and personal with a...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

WATCH LIVE: Severe Weather Coverage (August 19)

MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ is online with extended severe weather coverage due to storms in the area. PHOTOS | Send us your severe weather pictures on Facebook and by texting 478-752-1309. STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Houston County breaks ground for new aquatic center

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County will see its first county public pool in more than 50 years thanks to a new aquatic center that’s now in the works. The Houston County Board of Education and county officials held a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the construction of the Tommy Stalnaker Aquatic Center, which will be located on Cohen Walker Road.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

ON THE MARKET: Charming family home on 3.5 acres in Flovilla

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Flovilla is waiting fo you to make it your own. Sitting on 3.5 private acres, the home has a bonus room in addition to the bedrooms and two-car garage. Downstairs, you'll find a spacious living room with fireplace that opens to the dining...
FLOVILLA, GA
41nbc.com

WRPD: Cash register theft leads to Code Yellow at 5 schools

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a “Code Yellow” Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says a man and woman were playing gaming machines at VIP...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Police: Case of stolen cash register forces multiple schools to 'Code Yellow'

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A stolen cash register sent forced several Houston County schools into a 'Code Yellow' status Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to VIP Foods on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers were told a man and woman were playing gaming machines. Investigators say when the clerk exited the store, the man stole the cash register and ran away towards South Davis Drive. The woman drove away in a pick-up truck towards Watson Blvd.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon church pressing forward after gunfire damages building

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community Church of God is continuing to hold services after gunfire damaged the church’s windows and doors in July. The shooting also led to water damage from the church’s sprinkler system. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to gunfire in the...
MACON, GA
bbnews.today

BOE appoints new assistant principal at OHM

Krystle C. Stanley was recently appointed the new assistant principal at Oak Hill Middle School. Stanley was born in Milledgeville and stayed local her entire educational journey. She graduated from Georgia College & State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in English in 2006 and later received her Master of Arts there and a Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Instruction in 2013. “One…
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Jackson man protests food, service at local KFC

JACKSON — A Butts County man is so unhappy with his past meals and customer service from the local Kentucky Fried Chicken that he’s started a one-man protest. Ken Williams, 65, was in a union back in 1979 and he walked a picket line. Forty-three years later, Williams is walking a picket line again in front of the Jackson KFC/Taco Bell on Third Street.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA

