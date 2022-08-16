Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
41nbc.com
YKK opens medical clinic at Macon plant
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Employees at YKK USA can now receive on-site medical care at a clinic at the Macon Plant. The health clinic is for full-time Macon manufacturing plant employees thanks to a joint venture with Macon Occupational Medicine (MOM). “We are so excited to be able to...
41nbc.com
One World Link expands to 35 Georgia counties
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One World Link, which is powered by Americorps, is teaming up with local health organizations to expand public and rural health programs. Organizations that will get support from Americorps members are:. The North Central Health District. Atrium Health Navicent. First Choice Primary Care. They’re hoping...
YKK AP plans new factory in Macon, 100 new jobs created
MACON, Ga. — YKK AP will soon have a new state-of-the-art factory at the Macon-Bibb I-75 Industrial Park, according to a release from the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority. The new plant is part of an expansion that will include additional machinery and equipment in Bibb County. The company plans...
City of Warner Robins hiring for few open job positions, including finance director
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins has a few positions ready to be filled, including finance director. The city has been working to fill the role since before Mayor LaRhonda Patrick took office. The reason why Patrick says it's taking so long is because there aren't...
AOL Corp
Middle Georgia manufacturing company announces $125 million expansion in Macon
A Macon manufacturing company is planning a $125 million expansion, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday in a press release. YKK AP America, which makes architectural products for homes and businesses, plans to build a new manufacturing facility and install additional equipment in Bibb County. According to the release, the expansion will add 100 new jobs to the 250-person strong workforce already at YKK AP in Macon.
41nbc.com
Dinosaurs to roam again in Warner Robins this weekend
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Dinosaurs are roaming the Earth again in Warner Robins this weekend. Jurassic Jungle is having its “Cretaceous Carnivore event” this Sunday at the Warner Robins Recreation Center. Families will be able to have a chance to get up close and personal with a...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Weather Coverage (August 19)
MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ is online with extended severe weather coverage due to storms in the area. PHOTOS | Send us your severe weather pictures on Facebook and by texting 478-752-1309. STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find...
41nbc.com
Houston County breaks ground for new aquatic center
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County will see its first county public pool in more than 50 years thanks to a new aquatic center that’s now in the works. The Houston County Board of Education and county officials held a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the construction of the Tommy Stalnaker Aquatic Center, which will be located on Cohen Walker Road.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
ON THE MARKET: Charming family home on 3.5 acres in Flovilla
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Flovilla is waiting fo you to make it your own. Sitting on 3.5 private acres, the home has a bonus room in addition to the bedrooms and two-car garage. Downstairs, you'll find a spacious living room with fireplace that opens to the dining...
41nbc.com
WRPD: Cash register theft leads to Code Yellow at 5 schools
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a “Code Yellow” Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says a man and woman were playing gaming machines at VIP...
National nursing group apologizes for intentional exclusion of Black nurses
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Back in 1916, the American Nurses Association (ANA) "purposefully, systemically and systematically excluded Black nurses." Now, more than a century later, the ANA wants to hold themselves accountable and seek forgiveness. Chief Nursing Officer Shellisa Houston Martin with Houston Medical Center says apologizing is good, but it may not be enough.
Fire consumes business in Johnson County, Ga., cause under investigation
Around 9:00 p.m., an employee walked out of the building to run across the street real quick - almost as soon as he did, the explosion happened.
wgxa.tv
Police: Case of stolen cash register forces multiple schools to 'Code Yellow'
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A stolen cash register sent forced several Houston County schools into a 'Code Yellow' status Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to VIP Foods on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers were told a man and woman were playing gaming machines. Investigators say when the clerk exited the store, the man stole the cash register and ran away towards South Davis Drive. The woman drove away in a pick-up truck towards Watson Blvd.
41nbc.com
Macon church pressing forward after gunfire damages building
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community Church of God is continuing to hold services after gunfire damaged the church’s windows and doors in July. The shooting also led to water damage from the church’s sprinkler system. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to gunfire in the...
'He would receive money... do part of a job, and then disappear': Macon pastor faces fraud charges in Louisiana
MACON, Ga. — A sheriff in Louisiana says a Macon pastor took money from people to repair hurricane damage on their homes, but never finished the work. The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office says Jimmy Collins Jr. was arrested Monday on six felony warrants for fraud and swindling. They say...
bbnews.today
BOE appoints new assistant principal at OHM
Krystle C. Stanley was recently appointed the new assistant principal at Oak Hill Middle School. Stanley was born in Milledgeville and stayed local her entire educational journey. She graduated from Georgia College & State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in English in 2006 and later received her Master of Arts there and a Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Instruction in 2013. “One…
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Jackson man protests food, service at local KFC
JACKSON — A Butts County man is so unhappy with his past meals and customer service from the local Kentucky Fried Chicken that he’s started a one-man protest. Ken Williams, 65, was in a union back in 1979 and he walked a picket line. Forty-three years later, Williams is walking a picket line again in front of the Jackson KFC/Taco Bell on Third Street.
Macon-Bibb County demolishes the same homeless encampment for the second time since June
—— Residents of a tent encampment near downtown Macon have been displaced by the city for the second time in three months. Like it did in June, the city brought heavy machinery to clear the empty lot owned by the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority at the corner of Spring Street and Riverside Drive.
Macon's Ballard-Hudson High School Class of '67 to celebrate 55th reunion
MACON, Ga. — The history of Ballard-Hudson Senior High School dates back several years. The Class of 1967 attended the school during segregation. Now, in 2022, the class has their class reunion this weekend. "The school had limited resources, but teachers tried their best to do everything they could...
New Hire For Georgia Sheriff’s Office Has Social Media Risking It All And Shooting Their Shot
Social media users are confessing their crimes for a newly minted employee of Georgia’s Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. “Sheriff David Davis adds to the force [by] swearing in new deputies and E-911 staff during a special ceremony at the Bibb …
