Grand Blanc, MI

abc12.com

Driver arrested after 150 mph police chase on I-475

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Flint man accused of drag racing another vehicle before leading officers on a high speed chase on I-475. A Grand Blanc Township police officer saw a Dodge Challenger Hellcat racing another undisclosed vehicle at speeds over 100 mph northbound on I-475 Wednesday night.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
MICHIGAN STATE
Genesee County, MI
Grand Blanc, MI
Grand Blanc, MI
Genesee County, MI
Genesee Charter Township, MI
kisswtlz.com

WSGW Morning Team Show: August 19, 2022 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU….. *************************************************************. Altas Moth photo: Washington State Department of Agriculture. Mothra (from the original 1961 movie) *************************************************************. Win a Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Tigers just for Signing Up for the WSGW...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be a factor in northern Michigan boat crash

PETOSKY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a boat crashed into a breakwall in Petoskey. According to authorities, a Petoskey resident called 911 just before 3 a.m. to report someone was yelling for help. Michigan State Police troopers searched the area and found two people sitting on a breakwall near Bay View.
PETOSKEY, MI
kisswtlz.com

“The Base” Leader Re-Sentenced in Washtenaw County

The leader of a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government has been re-sentenced by a Washtenaw County judge. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that Judge Patrick Conlin sentenced Justen Watkins to 56 months to 20 years. He pleaded guilty to gang membership felonies in connection to a December 2019 incident in Dexter, in which Watkins and his co-defendant, Alfred Gorman, used intimidation tactics at a family’s home and posted messages to other members of The Base, targeting the home. In May, Watkins was sentenced to at least 32 months for conspiring to train for a civil disorder in Tuscola County Circuit Court. That case resulted from joint investigations by Michigan State Police at the Caro Post and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Police identify woman, girl in case of mysterious deaths at Michigan home

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – The identities of a woman and girl have been released after they were found dead at their Macomb Township home earlier this month. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released the names of 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind, WXYZ Detroit reports. They were found dead during a welfare check on Aug. 3. Foul play is not suspected in the mysterious deaths, the report said.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
1240 WJIM

Prison? Mind Blowing Laws That Still Exist In Michigan

After reading about the couple that got arrested after having sex on a Ferris Wheel at Cedar Point over the weekend, it made me think about the odd sex laws that exist. That rabbit hole went ever further down and I did research about laws in Michigan that still exist that make no sense.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Teen charged in Flint officer’s death pleads guilty

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen who has been charged for causing the death of a Flint police officer pleaded guilty. On Tuesday, the teen pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving causing death. His manslaughter charge was dropped as part of his plea. The teen, who TV5 is...
abc12.com

Man shot and killed in Flint on Sunday morning

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An adult male was found dead after a shooting in Flint on Sunday morning. The shooting was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Frazer Street. The Flint Police Department found an unidentified man dead from gunshot wounds when they arrived. Investigators did not...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

New thrift store coming to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

