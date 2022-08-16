ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Saudi Arabia funneled oil riches into big-cap US stocks with a $7.5 billion buying spree amid falling valuations

By Brian Evans
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWjUR_0hJ7jIuG00
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chairs the Public Investment Fund. Charly Triballeau
  • Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund ramped up its bets on US big-cap stocks in the second quarter.
  • The Public Investment Fund poured more than $7 billion into stocks like Alphabet, Amazon and JPMorgan.
  • The PIF's holdings of US stocks stood at $40.7 billion at the end of the quarter.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund ramped up bets on US big-cap stocks with more than $7 billion in new investments during the second quarter.

The Public Investment Fund bought shares of 17 companies, including tech giants Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft; retail chains Home Depot, Costco and Starbucks; plus finance heavyweights JPMorgan and BlackRock.

The buying spree came as US stocks offered discounts, as the S&P 500 index lost 16% and the Nasdaq sank 22% during the second quarter. Meanwhile, high oil prices helped state-owned energy giant Saudi Aramco earn $88 billion in the first half of the year, providing the wealth fund with a capital windfall for investments.

The total market value of the PIF's US stocks dipped by $3 billion to $40.8 billion in the second quarter as valuations of other holdings fell during the market sell-off. The fund overall has a total of $620 billion in assets under management.

The PIF, which is chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is attempting to double its total assets by 2025, while also lowering the country's dependence on oil.

The PIF is also expanding deeper into tech. The fund expanded on positions in Meta and Paypal, while pouring close to $2 billion into Electronic Arts.

Comments / 2

Related
Motley Fool

4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Oil Company#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Alphabet#Jpmorgan#Pif#Home Depot#Saudi Aramco#Meta
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
STOCKS
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
NewsBreak
Costco
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

72K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy