InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
STOCKS
u.today

SHIB "Urged" to Hit $0.01 by David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
REAL ESTATE
u.today

More Millionaire Shiba Inu Owners Are Emerging, Data Shows

MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Cardano [ADA] holders would find themselves happiest as…

ADA’s price has soared in the past few weeks. Cardano’s coin has seen a 27.20% rise in its prices since 26 July. With the Vasil hard fork just around the corner, there is a possibility that the price will continue to rally till the completion of the hard fork is announced.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

What The Merge Might Mean for Your Ethereum Holdings

A dispute in the Ethereum community could trigger a fork and spawn a new asset. Technical risk lies ahead as the road map of upgrades are deployed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Dogecoin: $1 Price Target is Realistic

The skeptics will call Dogecoin a joke token, but they don’t appreciate just how far this little crypto coin has come during the past decade. Besides, support from a famous automaker CEO could help Dogecoin reach the all-important $1 level someday. Dogecoin is a sub-penny cryptocurrency with a price...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu [SHIB] holders’ fortune prediction for next week

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. As anticipated in the previous article, Shiba Inu [SHIB] snapped the $0.01217-mark after forming a bullish rectangle bottom setup. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1,000 from here on).
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum HODLers bullish ahead of Merge might be mistaken as per…

The largest altcoin has continued to take important steps concerning preparation ahead of the Merge. But Ethereum’s on-chain activity has barely seen any growth. And, you might ask is it calm before the storm, or just an overall crisis in the industry caused by the lack of inflows?. Emptiness...
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau

The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price. “SOL’s price action is also looking interesting from several angles. In terms of raw price action, SOL could potentially pull a 2x if the current recovery rally continues. This doesn’t sound like much, but if the rally does continue, it would be a larger percentage gain than other large cap altcoins,” he says.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade

The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
MARKETS
Reuters

'Big Short' fund manager Burry dumps portfolio, buys prison stock

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Scion Asset Management fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, in the last quarter dumped a dozen bullish positions and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc (GEO.N), according to filings released on Monday.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Says One Ethereum Rival Is Preparing for Liftoff, With Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Likely In

A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for a popular Ethereum (ETH) challenger while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have already printed this cycle’s low. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 142,300 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is gearing up for a move that could trigger a strong rally from current prices.
MARKETS

