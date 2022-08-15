Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Cryptos That Could Make You A Millionaire In Q4 2022. Gnox (GNOX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fantom (FTM) And BitTorent (BTT)
With over 17000 cryptocurrencies already in existence and the potential for more, it is safe to say that the cryptocurrency industry will continue to grow. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency development are at the forefront of technological advancement. If you invest in these three cryptocurrencies at the right time and hold...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
u.today
SHIB "Urged" to Hit $0.01 by David Gokhshtein
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin Is at Dangerously Low Level, Shiba and Doge Rally Close to Being Over: Crypto Market Review, August 17
u.today
More Millionaire Shiba Inu Owners Are Emerging, Data Shows
International Business Times
Futures Trader Expects Shiba Inu's Incoming Bull Run; Analysts Predict $0.00002408 2023 Price
Shiba Inu showcased a whopping 37% price surge over the weekend, but it appears the bull run is not yet over as analysts predict another incoming bull run and a possible price of $0.0000249 per token this year and $0.00002408 in 2023. They say good things come to those who...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA] holders would find themselves happiest as…
ADA’s price has soared in the past few weeks. Cardano’s coin has seen a 27.20% rise in its prices since 26 July. With the Vasil hard fork just around the corner, there is a possibility that the price will continue to rally till the completion of the hard fork is announced.
Motley Fool
What The Merge Might Mean for Your Ethereum Holdings
A dispute in the Ethereum community could trigger a fork and spawn a new asset. Technical risk lies ahead as the road map of upgrades are deployed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com
Dogecoin: $1 Price Target is Realistic
The skeptics will call Dogecoin a joke token, but they don’t appreciate just how far this little crypto coin has come during the past decade. Besides, support from a famous automaker CEO could help Dogecoin reach the all-important $1 level someday. Dogecoin is a sub-penny cryptocurrency with a price...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu [SHIB] holders’ fortune prediction for next week
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. As anticipated in the previous article, Shiba Inu [SHIB] snapped the $0.01217-mark after forming a bullish rectangle bottom setup. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1,000 from here on).
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum HODLers bullish ahead of Merge might be mistaken as per…
The largest altcoin has continued to take important steps concerning preparation ahead of the Merge. But Ethereum’s on-chain activity has barely seen any growth. And, you might ask is it calm before the storm, or just an overall crisis in the industry caused by the lack of inflows?. Emptiness...
biztoc.com
Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau
The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price. “SOL’s price action is also looking interesting from several angles. In terms of raw price action, SOL could potentially pull a 2x if the current recovery rally continues. This doesn’t sound like much, but if the rally does continue, it would be a larger percentage gain than other large cap altcoins,” he says.
Motley Fool
Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade
The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
'Big Short' fund manager Burry dumps portfolio, buys prison stock
NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Scion Asset Management fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, in the last quarter dumped a dozen bullish positions and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc (GEO.N), according to filings released on Monday.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says One Ethereum Rival Is Preparing for Liftoff, With Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Likely In
A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for a popular Ethereum (ETH) challenger while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have already printed this cycle’s low. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 142,300 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is gearing up for a move that could trigger a strong rally from current prices.
dailyhodl.com
BlackRock, Google and Morgan Stanley Investing Billions Into Blockchain and Crypto Technology: Report
Forty of the world’s top 100 public companies by market capitalization are reportedly pouring in billion of dollars into blockchain and crypto firms. According to a recent report from crypto analytics platform Blockdata, 40 firms have invested about $6 billion into blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Cosmos Quietly Rallies 327% This Month As Project Launches New Stablecoin
A decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin is surging after announcing plans to release a next-generation stablecoin. In a new blog post, the creators of Kujira (KUJI) say that in response to the May collapse of Terra and its affiliated stablecoin TerraUSD, they set out to develop USK, a more robust stablecoin.
