Understanding Medical Malpractice with Robyn Attorney Sztyndor. Robyn Sztyndor is a seasoned medical malpractice lawyer in Fort Lauderdale, FL. With more than a decade of experience representing clients in medical malpractice and healthcare law, Robyn has become a respected expert in her legal specialty. On medical malpractice, Robyn Sztyndor says the patient is often at a disadvantage. She explains that most people believe medical professionals are nearly infallible. They often believe they have no recourse when care providers fail to do their due diligence and deliver a positive outcome.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO