MedCity News
Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help
Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
MedicalXpress
Almost 90 percent of people with opioid use disorder not receiving life-saving medication, new study finds
MedicalXpress
Fast Company
Futurity
MedicalXpress
healthcaredive.com
MedPage Today
ceoworld.biz
healio.com
verywellhealth.com
MedicalXpress
BBC
physiciansweekly.com
MindBodyGreen
