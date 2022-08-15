Read full article on original website
ku.edu
2022 KU Engineering graduate awarded $35,000 Phi Kappa Phi fellowship
LAWRENCE — Amanda Hertel, a 2022 University of Kansas graduate in chemical engineering from Shawnee, is the recipient of the 1897 Fellowship by the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi — the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. The prestigious $35,000 fellowship recognizes the top-scoring applicant in a STEM discipline. As the 1897 Fellow, Hertel will pursue a Doctor of Medicine at the KU School of Medicine.
ku.edu
KU Libraries now accepting nominations for open access award
LAWRENCE — The David Shulenburger Office of Scholarly Communication & Copyright is now accepting nominations for the annual Shulenburger Award for Innovation & Advocacy in Scholarly Communication. Established in 2014 through a gift by David Shulenburger, former KU provost and executive vice chancellor, the Shulenburger Award recognizes KU faculty,...
ku.edu
Nine KU students receive Undergraduate Research Awards for fall
LAWRENCE — This fall, nine University of Kansas students will receive an Undergraduate Research Award (UGRA). UGRA recipients are awarded a $1,000 scholarship as they work on mentored research and creative projects. Students apply for UGRAs by writing a four-page research proposal under the guidance of a mentor. Faculty...
ku.edu
KU architecture students awarded AIA-St. Louis scholarships
LAWRENCE — Eleven University of Kansas School of Architecture & Design students have received scholarships from the American Institute of Architects’ St. Louis chapter. Lydia Juengling, from Marthasville, Missouri, was awarded a $6,000 scholarship from the AIA-St. Louis Ralph Ranft fund. AIA St. Louis Chapter Scholarships, ranging from...
