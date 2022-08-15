LAWRENCE — Amanda Hertel, a 2022 University of Kansas graduate in chemical engineering from Shawnee, is the recipient of the 1897 Fellowship by the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi — the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. The prestigious $35,000 fellowship recognizes the top-scoring applicant in a STEM discipline. As the 1897 Fellow, Hertel will pursue a Doctor of Medicine at the KU School of Medicine.

