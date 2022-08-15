ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

VIDEO: Water spout spotted in Johnson Bayou

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A KPLC viewer shot great video of a water spout in Cameron Parish. Viewer Tom Chevalier captured video of the large water spout near Johnson Bayou. Another viewer, Jeff Landry, also captured video of the spout.
CAMERON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy