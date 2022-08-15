Read full article on original website
WOLF
New school safety legislation with Sandy Hook Promise
PA (WOLF) — Gunfire in schools caused 40 deaths across our nation just this year alone. Now State Representative Karen Boback is introducing new legislation focusing on the safety of children throughout the Commonwealth. Some things included in it, offering schools silent panic buttons that are linked to 911...
WOLF
A.G. Shapiro announces Wyoming Co. joined Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative
WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced that Wyoming County has joined the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative. This is a program meant to offer aid to people suffering from substance abuse. Sixteen counties across the commonwealth have joined this initiative. It will allow all Pennsylvanians to...
WOLF
Youngkin headed to Michigan to campaign for GOP governor candidate Tudor Dixon
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is headed to Michigan to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. WJLA learned Tuesday morning that Youngkin will visit Michigan to campaign for Dixon who was recently nominated by the Michigan Republican Party to face off against current Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election.
WOLF
Gov. Wolf signs Executive Order protecting LGBTQIA+ Pennsylvanians from conversion therapy
PA (WOLF) — Governor Tom Wolf signed an Executive Order on Tuesday protecting LGBTQIA+ Pennsylvanians from conversion therapy. The Executive Order directs commonwealth agencies to discourage conversion therapy throughout the state. According to a peer-reviewed study from The Trevor Project, 13% of LGBTQIA+ youth nationwide reported being subjected to...
WOLF
Wolf Admin. announces $1.5M infrastructure improvements at Seven Tubs Rec. Area
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced an upcoming infrastructure improvement to the Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Pinchot State Forest. The upcoming $1.5 million infrastructure project at Seven Tubs aims to improve visitor safety, traffic flow, and forest recreation. Work...
WOLF
Local Advocates Aim to Help Those Impacted by First Hospital Closure
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — With the news of First Hospital in Kingston set to close in October, more and more people are reacting to the news. “It goes from the top all the way to the bottom all the way to the bottom, and I mean the bottom of the bottom, in the streets, these people are dying” says Jaclyn Roughsedge, member of Put People First PA.
WOLF
V.A.M.C. COVID guidelines not affected by CDC easing of guidelines, says VAMC Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — With the CDC relaxing their COVID-19 guidelines Thursday, easing social distancing requirements and no longer encouraging Americans to quarantine if they've been in contact with someone with COVID-19, we reached out to the V.A. Hospital in Wilkes-Barre to see if their COVID protocols in place for veterans would ease along with those.
WOLF
NY man sentenced for scheme to fraudulently obtain 892 iPhones from Sprint
PA (WOLF) — A man was sentenced to two years behind bars for a scheme he took part in throughout multiple Pennsylvania counties, allowing him to fraudulently obtain 892 iPhones from Sprint. Ian Keith Thompson, 32, was sentenced to 2 years in prison followed by a 3-year term of...
WOLF
PA man faces time in federal prison for alleged violent threats against FBI
PA (WOLF) — A Pennsylvania man appeared in federal court Monday after allegedly threatening FBI personnel. According to Skook News, 46-year-old Adam Beis remains in custody for an incident that officials say happened on or around August 11th. Court documents indicate that the FBI National Threat Operations Section Social...
WOLF
PennDOT to offer drivers facing license suspension chance for redemption
PA (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that select drivers facing a license suspension due to a collection of points for speeding tickets may be eligible for redemption. Drivers must successfully complete the newly-instituted Driver Improvement School (DIS) offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. This 6-hour-long course focuses on...
WOLF
Arrest made after basketball court shooting
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pocono Township police arrested a 22-year-old who they believe is responsible for the Tannersville Learning Center basketball court shooting that left one person paralyzed. Esthan Edwin Estrada was taken into custody on Tuesday. The assault occurred on June 6th following an argument about an...
WOLF
NY man sentenced to 7-14 years for fatal DUI crash in Wayne Co.
DREHER TWP, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — A man who admitted to a fatal DUI crash in Dreher Township, Wayne County, has been sentenced to up to 14 years behind bars. Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced that 60-year-old Anthony Martin Barry of New York was sentenced to 7 to 14 years in prison for a DUI crash resulting in the death of Charles Schroedel last year.
