Pennsylvania State

New school safety legislation with Sandy Hook Promise

PA (WOLF) — Gunfire in schools caused 40 deaths across our nation just this year alone. Now State Representative Karen Boback is introducing new legislation focusing on the safety of children throughout the Commonwealth. Some things included in it, offering schools silent panic buttons that are linked to 911...
Youngkin headed to Michigan to campaign for GOP governor candidate Tudor Dixon

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is headed to Michigan to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. WJLA learned Tuesday morning that Youngkin will visit Michigan to campaign for Dixon who was recently nominated by the Michigan Republican Party to face off against current Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election.
Local Advocates Aim to Help Those Impacted by First Hospital Closure

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — With the news of First Hospital in Kingston set to close in October, more and more people are reacting to the news. “It goes from the top all the way to the bottom all the way to the bottom, and I mean the bottom of the bottom, in the streets, these people are dying” says Jaclyn Roughsedge, member of Put People First PA.
V.A.M.C. COVID guidelines not affected by CDC easing of guidelines, says VAMC Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — With the CDC relaxing their COVID-19 guidelines Thursday, easing social distancing requirements and no longer encouraging Americans to quarantine if they've been in contact with someone with COVID-19, we reached out to the V.A. Hospital in Wilkes-Barre to see if their COVID protocols in place for veterans would ease along with those.
PennDOT to offer drivers facing license suspension chance for redemption

PA (WOLF) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that select drivers facing a license suspension due to a collection of points for speeding tickets may be eligible for redemption. Drivers must successfully complete the newly-instituted Driver Improvement School (DIS) offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. This 6-hour-long course focuses on...
Arrest made after basketball court shooting

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pocono Township police arrested a 22-year-old who they believe is responsible for the Tannersville Learning Center basketball court shooting that left one person paralyzed. Esthan Edwin Estrada was taken into custody on Tuesday. The assault occurred on June 6th following an argument about an...
NY man sentenced to 7-14 years for fatal DUI crash in Wayne Co.

DREHER TWP, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — A man who admitted to a fatal DUI crash in Dreher Township, Wayne County, has been sentenced to up to 14 years behind bars. Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced that 60-year-old Anthony Martin Barry of New York was sentenced to 7 to 14 years in prison for a DUI crash resulting in the death of Charles Schroedel last year.
