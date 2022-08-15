Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco shows why it’s so specialClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
The 1970s Cop Show That Shows San Francisco in its Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Jewish Gateways To Explore Music of Jewish Icon Leonard CohenVince MartellacciiOakland, CA
San Francisco Arthouse Short Festival to Screen Emmy Award-Winning Film Wade in the Water Drowning in RacismShe Got Game MediaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Organic Farming is Not Monolithic
“Championing this transition in the 1970s, former US Secretary of Agriculture, Earl Butz, declared that farmers should ‘get big or get out’. Since then, the average size of US farms has increased.”. As the graph shows, those gains came through the disappearance of the middle-size farm; small family...
I sold the rights to my Groove Armada songs to buy a farm – now I hope to revolutionise food production
On the way back from a gig 15 years ago, I read an article on the environmental consequences of food production. It made for sobering reading, and ended by saying: “If you don’t like the system, don’t depend on it.” I was inspired to transform our garden in France into a vegetable patch in a quest for self-sufficiency. This quickly escalated, and I ended up selling the rights to my songs with Groove Armada to buy a farm nearby. After 12 years in the agricultural school of hard knocks, what we learned there is now being applied on a National Trust farm near Swindon for which we were awarded the tenancy last year.
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
JOBS・
Vox
Remote workers are starting new businesses behind their bosses’ backs.
Shari Rose is working on her own SEO company while doing SEO full time for someone else. Her full-time job involves helping dentists in California, but her new business, Blurred Bylines, focuses on small firms and nonprofits in Michigan, where she lives and works remotely. Rose says her main job is still her main priority. She also says her job is aware of her startup and is okay with it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rural Higher Education Gets Organized
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. Rurality has long...
TechCrunch
Kenyan agtech iProcure raises $10.2M to grow its input supply network
It, therefore, is certain that difficulties in accessing the required resources for sustained production not only threatens food security but also family earnings and livelihoods. To bridge the input-access gap, iProcure, a Kenyan B2B agtech, has since 2014 been connecting agricultural manufacturers and distributors to local retailers (agro-dealers), through its unique distribution infrastructure that interlinks agricultural supply chains.
Black Businesses Are on The Rise Again
Black business owners took a significant hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of Black-owned businesses fell by 40% in April 2020 — a steeper decline than any other ethnic or racial group. Black founders, though, are determined, fearless, and, above all else, resilient; the number of Black-owned businesses is now 30% higher than pre-pandemic levels.
Essence
Pepper is providing $5K to Black Women to Launch Their Businesses
Pepper launched this initiative two years ago to help change the dismal reality that Black female business owners are the least funded. Business owners, take note! Pepper, the bra brand for smaller breasts, is now accepting applications for their annual $5k Startup Grant for Black Women if you want to start a business but need a little cash to get it off the ground. This initiative was started by Pepper two years ago in an effort to combat the disheartening fact that Black women entrepreneurs receive the least funding.
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
Planet Money Summer School 6: Trade & The Better Life
International trade is the glue that binds economies together. The network of relationships that cross international borders gives us access to goods, services, and culture from around the world. A world without international trade would mean more expensive, often lower-quality goods and services and one where Americans might never have heard of BTS or Bad Bunny.
Phys.org
Fast-growing poplars can release land for food production
Researchers at Stockholm University and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences have developed a novel value chain for production of textile and bio-fuel from fast-growing poplars. By applying sustainable catalysis on these poplars grown on marginal land in Nordic climates, the demand for cotton can be reduced. Consequently, considerable areas of productive agricultural land can be converted from cotton to food production.
Merger of Sanderson Farms and Cargill is a bad deal for farmers and consumers
Why conspire with your competitors when you can just merge?. Over the last two years, giant corporate meat companies have been settling lawsuits to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars that allege they conspired with each other to fix prices, lower workers’ and farmers’ pay and raise the price of meat for both wholesale and retail customers.
freightwaves.com
Instant booking is competitive necessity for forwarders, says Freightos CEO
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Automated booking and payment for international shipments. DETAILS: Multiparty booking platforms for air and ocean shipments are rapidly gaining traction, simplifying the customer experience while saving huge amounts of time. Freightos is one of the primary providers in this space, and its founder explains how the system makes life easier for carriers and forwarders of all sizes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ceoworld.biz
Embrace Purpose Mindset in Addition to Growth for Continued Success in a Rapidly Changing World
We have experienced a wake-up call on several fronts that is prompting many to reflect on what is important in life. Since March of 2020, our work and personal world has completely changed and we are continuing to struggle to balance our work with our lives. More than 50 million have quit their jobs in “The Great Resignation”, where individuals are searching for meaning in their work. For business leaders this is of great concern and even for those that are at work, the work environment itself is changing.
Phys.org
Climate change threatens food supply chains with impacts on diet quality, income
Modeling shows climate change and extreme weather events will impact food supply chains, with adverse effects on income, food and nutrient availability. Rural communities would be most severely impacted—while more affluent communities would be better positioned to buttress against supply shocks. New University of Sydney research published in Nature...
ceoworld.biz
Four Steps to Successfully Build & Leverage Strategic Partnerships
“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” – Helen Keller. While Keller wasn’t talking about business, her wisdom applies. No single company can source, build, market, sell, and distribute all independently. Even a company as large as Amazon relies on a partnership with UPS for shipping – for now, at least! And smaller companies need even more partnerships to become and remain innovative and competitive.
It’s Time to Bring Fashion and Textile Production Home to the USA
A recent Bloomberg article, “American Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out of China,” observes the trend of bringing major manufacturing operations back to the United States. What was once seen as a stopgap measure to mitigate complications arising from the pandemic economy is now becoming part of a broader strategy for long-term operational viability, resiliency, and value. Per the article, “the construction of new manufacturing facilities in the US has soared 116% over the past year,” while a survey suggests many U.S.-based corporate executives see fit to move production out of China, with many such operations expected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pymnts.com
ERP Solutions In B2B Payments
Automated and Fully Integrated ERPs Reduce Payment Delays, Errors. ERP systems are the foundation of a well-run business but remain disconnected from corporate payment systems. And that increases manual labor, resulting in delays and errors, EVO Payments’ Fauwaz Hussain tells PYMNTS in the “ERP Solutions In B2B Payments Tracker®,” a PYMNTS and American Express collaboration.
SoftServe Appoints Rishi Chohan as Executive Vice President of Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Retail for North America
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced that Rishi Chohan has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Retail CPG for North America. Under his leadership, SoftServe will continue to drive innovation through digital transformation for existing and future clients in the financial services and retail industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005085/en/ SoftServe Appoints Rishi Chohan as Executive Vice President of Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Retail for North America (Photo: Business Wire)
MedicalXpress
Increased training time in rural areas increased the odds that GPs work rurally
New research that links the amount of training time spent in rural areas with the odds of General Practitioners working in rural and remote areas has today been published in the Journal of Graduate Medical Education. The study addresses an urgent need to understand how to increase the likelihood of...
Lenzing’s Harold Weghorst Talks Transparency and Brand Protection
Global cellulosic fiber firm Lenzing Group recently created a partnership with Red Points, a specialist in online IP infringement detection and removal, to strengthen its existing brand protection efforts globally and enable brand monitoring services. As Lenzing’s textile brands Tencel, Lenzing and Ecovero, as well as nonwovens brand Veocel, continue to generate widespread demand from industry partners and customers worldwide, the company said it is becoming increasingly important to protect its trademarks and provide full visibility into the brands’ presence online. Sourcing Journal talked to Harold Weghorst, vice president of global marketing and branding at Lenzing, about the Red Points deal and...
Comments / 0