Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Albuquerque, New Mexico Can Take Back Its Streets and Park While Also Helping the Homeless CommunityDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Authorities detain man accused of Bosque stabbing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The manhunt for the man accused in a southwest Albuquerque stabbing Friday morning has ended. According to a social media post, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detectives have detained the man. They say once official charges have been released more information will be released. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in the […]
APD: Body cam footage shows suicide by cop
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has received the video of a deadly police shooting back in June. Albuquerque Police Department officers responded to a disturbance call in the Andaluz Hotel. As officers were wrapping up that call, Frank Baty drove up to the scene on 2nd street and appeared to be holding a gun. […]
KRQE News 13
The Syed family’s encounters with police
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the past five years the Syed family has lived in Albuquerque, police have encountered them more than a few times. The Albuquerque Police Department released videos to KRQE showing several of the family’s run-ins with their agency. APD has interrogated or arrested the...
Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide on Romana Street SE west of Broadway and Gibson. They were called to the home around 1 p.m. Friday. Police believe it was a murder-suicide. “This residence has a previous history of domestic violence and preliminarily in the investigation, it’s indicating it’s a murder-suicide. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accused in bizarre attack in Albuquerque pleads not guilty
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Concepcion Guilez, the man accused in an attack on another man who was out on a morning walk, pleaded not guilty Friday. Guilez is accused of being the driver of a white truck that drove onto the sidewalk and hit a man. Alfonso Gallegos was on a morning walk when a white […]
BCSO: Man arrested after dangerous chase
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anthony Gonzales, 31, is behind bars after a dangerous chase with Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies. A deputy stopped behind Gonzales’s car with no registration plate near Atrisco and Bridge before they say he took off. Gonzales is accused of driving through another scene with several Bernalillo County deputies and one of […]
Man stabbed to death at an Albuquerque park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide at Morningside Park Thursday morning. Officials say one man was found dead at the scene. They say police were called after neighbors heard a man screaming for help. APD says when officers arrived on scene they found a man dead with what appeared to be […]
Man charged in fatal road rage crash in Albuquerque back in court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roger Wilson, the man charged in a deadly road rage crash that killed two teenage girls, faced a judge Thursday. The state asked a judge to hold Wilson behind bars until trial arguing Wilson is a dangerous person and that his actions show that he has no regard for the safety and […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Crime Stoppers seek info in woman’s shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are on the lookout for a person who shot a woman a few months ago. The woman was a passenger in a car near Carlisle and Menaul on June 25. She suffered minor injuries. Witnesses say the suspect was in a gray metallic two-door car. If anyone has information on […]
Rio Grande Sun
Lotaburger Shooting Suspect Arrested in Santa Fe
Ricky Martinez, Jr., 31, was arrested by police Wednesday evening in Santa Fe and charged with six felonies — including robberies, aggravated assault and firing a weapon. Martinez, Jr. is suspected in a series of at least nine armed robberies throughout the region in recent weeks, including a shooting Tuesday evening at Blake's Lotaburger that resulted in the death of Cypress Garcia, 22.
KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Murdered at work, Heavy weekend rain, Teacher pay, Grand opening
Friday’s Top Stories Martineztown residents push back against planned homeless camp Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico? What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25 High school football Thursday night highlights – week 1 Crime Stoppers seek info in woman’s shooting KRQE En Español: Jueves 18 de Agosto 2022 FEMA says […]
KOAT 7
Person hit by vehicle in South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Eastbound Bridge at Goff is closed due to a person being hit by a vehicle, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office. The department is also asking people to avoid the area. The scene is under investigation. This is a breaking news story and will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albuquerque Police launch new program to track stolen guns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched “Save 2 Casings” to help track stolen guns. A gun owner can put two spent casings inside an envelope provided by APD and then write down the make, model, caliber, and the serial number of the gun. If that gun is ever lost or stolen, the […]
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho man charged with theft of Corrales fire truck
A Rio Rancho man is accused of stealing a Corrales Fire Department truck and taking it for a westward ride on Interstate 40 Tuesday morning. Dennis L. Chavez, 35, was arrested around 8:50 a.m. that day. He is charged with transferring a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property and resisting, evading or obstructing a peace officer.
Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect at Four Hills Studios
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 28-year-old Angelica Aguilar for the shooting of three people that left one of them dead. Aguilar was arrested at the Four Hills Studios on Central Ave. Wednesday evening by APD SWAT. Police say Aguilar and a group of men confronted Jesus Martinez Jr. and three women […]
Serial robbery suspect arrested, accused in fatal Española Blake’s Lotaburger shooting
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A manhunt in northern New Mexico has ended with the arrest of a suspect connected to multiple armed robberies and the fatal shooting of a restaurant employee in Española. In an update Wednesday evening, Española Police said Ricky Martinez, 31, was arrested. Martinez is a suspect in as many as nine armed robberies […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Albuquerque man convicted in army specialist’s death
Editors note: The video is from Angel Grado’s September 27, 2021 court appearance. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angel Grado, accused of murdering army specialist Isaiah Villanueva at a house party in 2019, was found guilty of a lesser charge Wednesday. Grado was 17 years old when deputies say he shot and Villanueva. In Grado’s first trial, […]
Crash leaves one person dead and two hospitalized in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at crash Thursday morning that left one person dead and two injured. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Carlisle Blvd. and Menaul Blvd. Police say a white Honda Civic was going south on Carlisle when it hit a white […]
Trial for man accused of trying to kill NM State Police officer postponed
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The trial for Robert Nelson, the man accused of trying to kill a New Mexico State Police Officer, has been postponed. Officer Sharron Duran pulled over Nelson in 2020 because he was tailgating. As soon as she walked up to the car, Nelson was seen firing three shots at Duran, before taking […]
New Mexico prosecutors point out flaws in pretrial services system
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – During a detention hearing for Muhammad Syed, the man accused of murdering Muslim men, prosecutors pointed out glaring issues in the pretrial services system. It’s nothing new, people, charged with a crime being released under conditions intended to keep the community safe. But, as we’ve seen time and time again, so many of […]
Comments / 0