ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Lunas, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Authorities detain man accused of Bosque stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The manhunt for the man accused in a southwest Albuquerque stabbing Friday morning has ended. According to a social media post, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detectives have detained the man. They say once official charges have been released more information will be released. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Body cam footage shows suicide by cop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has received the video of a deadly police shooting back in June. Albuquerque Police Department officers responded to a disturbance call in the Andaluz Hotel. As officers were wrapping up that call, Frank Baty drove up to the scene on 2nd street and appeared to be holding a gun. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The Syed family’s encounters with police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the past five years the Syed family has lived in Albuquerque, police have encountered them more than a few times. The Albuquerque Police Department released videos to KRQE showing several of the family’s run-ins with their agency. APD has interrogated or arrested the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide on Romana Street SE west of Broadway and Gibson. They were called to the home around 1 p.m. Friday. Police believe it was a murder-suicide. “This residence has a previous history of domestic violence and preliminarily in the investigation, it’s indicating it’s a murder-suicide. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Los Lunas, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Los Lunas, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Man arrested after dangerous chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anthony Gonzales, 31, is behind bars after a dangerous chase with Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies. A deputy stopped behind Gonzales’s car with no registration plate near Atrisco and Bridge before they say he took off. Gonzales is accused of driving through another scene with several Bernalillo County deputies and one of […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Man stabbed to death at an Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide at Morningside Park Thursday morning. Officials say one man was found dead at the scene. They say police were called after neighbors heard a man screaming for help. APD says when officers arrived on scene they found a man dead with what appeared to be […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
KRQE News 13

Crime Stoppers seek info in woman’s shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are on the lookout for a person who shot a woman a few months ago. The woman was a passenger in a car near Carlisle and Menaul on June 25. She suffered minor injuries. Witnesses say the suspect was in a gray metallic two-door car. If anyone has information on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Lotaburger Shooting Suspect Arrested in Santa Fe

Ricky Martinez, Jr., 31, was arrested by police Wednesday evening in Santa Fe and charged with six felonies — including robberies, aggravated assault and firing a weapon. Martinez, Jr. is suspected in a series of at least nine armed robberies throughout the region in recent weeks, including a shooting Tuesday evening at Blake's Lotaburger that resulted in the death of Cypress Garcia, 22.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Person hit by vehicle in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Eastbound Bridge at Goff is closed due to a person being hit by a vehicle, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office. The department is also asking people to avoid the area. The scene is under investigation. This is a breaking news story and will...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Brown Hair#Car Thief#Nmsp News Los Lunas#Dodge#Main St Sw
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police launch new program to track stolen guns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched “Save 2 Casings” to help track stolen guns. A gun owner can put two spent casings inside an envelope provided by APD and then write down the make, model, caliber, and the serial number of the gun. If that gun is ever lost or stolen, the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho man charged with theft of Corrales fire truck

A Rio Rancho man is accused of stealing a Corrales Fire Department truck and taking it for a westward ride on Interstate 40 Tuesday morning. Dennis L. Chavez, 35, was arrested around 8:50 a.m. that day. He is charged with transferring a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property and resisting, evading or obstructing a peace officer.
CORRALES, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect at Four Hills Studios

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 28-year-old Angelica Aguilar for the shooting of three people that left one of them dead. Aguilar was arrested at the Four Hills Studios on Central Ave. Wednesday evening by APD SWAT. Police say Aguilar and a group of men confronted Jesus Martinez Jr. and three women […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man convicted in army specialist’s death

Editors note: The video is from Angel Grado’s September 27, 2021 court appearance. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angel Grado, accused of murdering army specialist Isaiah Villanueva at a house party in 2019, was found guilty of a lesser charge Wednesday. Grado was 17 years old when deputies say he shot and Villanueva. In Grado’s first trial, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crash leaves one person dead and two hospitalized in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at crash Thursday morning that left one person dead and two injured. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Carlisle Blvd. and Menaul Blvd. Police say a white Honda Civic was going south on Carlisle when it hit a white […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy