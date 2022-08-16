Home Run Inn frozen pizza recalled over potential contamination

USDA

WASHINGTON — A frozen food manufacturer issued a recall Sunday for more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza over possible contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods said the food products "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal," the USDA said.

The company discovered the problem after it received complaints from consumers, according to the USDA.

"There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider," the agency said in a statement.

The company said the recall affects its 33.5-ounce cartons containing "Home Run Inn Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza" with a "best by" date of "12/03/22." The frozen meat pizzas were produced on June 6, 2022, the USDA said.

The affected products recall bears an establishment number "EST. 18498-A" inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the agency.

Anyone who purchased these products is urged not to consume them, the USDA said.

