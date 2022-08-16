Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
ladailypost.com
Grant Funding Helps New Mexico Museum Of Natural History & Science Store Large Fossils Safely And Securely
ALBUQUERQUE — A recent grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services will make it easier for New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science (NMMNHS) to keep its largest fossils protected for future generations to enjoy. NMMNHS’s Geoscience Department received a $195,533 grant from the Institute of...
ladailypost.com
County: COVID-19 Rapid PCR Testing Now Available
…Curative and Pathology Consultants testing sites change locations and hours. Curative will move Tuesday, Aug. 23 from the Los Alamos townsite to White Rock to begin offering Rapid PCR COVID-19 tests with results in two to three hours. The Pathology Consultants of New Mexico (PCNM) COVID-19 standard PCR testing site...
ladailypost.com
LAPS Foundation: Hilltopper 5K Run Sunday Aug. 21
Course map showing the route and areas where traffic will be impacted 8-10 a.m. Sunday, including Canyon Road, 4th Street, Central Avenue, 15th Street and Iris Street. The Hilltopper 5K Run this Sunday, Aug. 21, begins at 8 a.m. along Canyon Road. The above course map shows the route and...
ladailypost.com
First Baptist Church Of Los Alamos Marks 75 Years!
First Baptist Church of Los Alamos (FBC-LA) is celebrating 75 years of faithful service. Planted by First Baptist Church of Espanola in 1947 as one of the first churches established in Los Alamos. Since then, FBC-LA has been instrumental in planting churches in White Rock, Ojo Caliente, El Rito and Jemez Springs.
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: Dr. Robert McClees Caring For Patients At Trinity Urgent Care
On the job in Los Alamos Thursday is Dr. Robert McClees taking care of patients at Trinity Urgent Care at 1460 Trinity Dr., Suite A & B. Dr. McClees moved to New Mexico to attend St. John’s College where he earned a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree. Further studies include a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Biology from the University of New Mexico. He received his Medical Degree from UNM School of Medicine and completed his internship in Internal Medicine and Residency training in Family Medicine at the University New Mexico School of Medicine. He is Board Certified in Family Medicine. Dr. McClees additionally volunteers as the Medical Director of the Pajarito Mountain Ski Patrol. ‘Experience a new model of medicine that puts patients first in an exceptional environment. We invite you to learn more about us and we look forward to serving you. We participate in most common insurance plans. Immediate medical care in Los Alamos is now quick and convenient!’ •No Appointment Necessary • Treating Adults and Children • Board Certified Providers • Highest Standards of Care • X-Ray services available • Lab services available. For more information, call 505.412.6033 or visit trinityurgentcare.net. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Take A Last Look At ‘WORDS On The Edge’ At New Mexico History Museum Ahead Of Its Closure Aug. 31
Thomas Leech printing the broadside for Arthur Sze’s piece, ‘Black Center’ at The Press at the Palace of Governors in Santa Fe. ‘WORDS on the Edge’ leaves NMHM after Aug. 31. Courtesy/EXTRACTION: Art on the Edge of the Abyss. NMHM News:. WORDS on the Edge...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Join the party of the century at Santa Fe Indian Market, visit the Asian Expo & Marketplace, see "Predator" at the planetarium, hit Bug Fest, and catch The Roswells in concert. 1 Join the party of the century. Hundredth birthdays call for a party, and this weekend’s Santa Fe Indian...
ladailypost.com
Local Students Earn Associate Degrees Through N3B Los Alamos Apprenticeship Program
Local students Zac Martinez and Miquela Casados received associate degrees and full-time jobs contributing to N3B’s legacy environmental cleanup mission at Los Alamos National Laboratory after completing a Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship Program in partnership with Northern New Mexico College. Pictured from left, Mark Russell, N3B’s acting director of training; Zac Martinez; Miquela Casados; and Pam Peterson, N3B’s training specialist. Courtesy/N3B Los Alamos.
ladailypost.com
LAPSA Members Meet LANL’s Robotic Dog SPOT
August meeting. Guest presenter Jeff Hyde at right, principal investigator for the SPOT Robot Implementation Program at LANL and his team, provide a demonstration of SPOT, a remote-control robotic dog. LAPSA members had the opportunity to practice maneuvering SPOT and discuss potential public safety applications for this emerging technology. LAPSA members from left, Oliver Morris, Lenny Upshaw, Jessie Galvan, Cody Ulrich, Lisa La Pointe-Tafoya, Mel Tafoya, Lapsa President Alice Kahle Bodelson, Donna Martinez, SPOT Robot Implementation Program team members and Hyde. Photo by Jenn Bartram.
ladailypost.com
Devolder: Handling Of Mixed Waste In Los Alamos County
This letter addresses the issue of “mixed” waste items which find their way to the Los Alamos Ecostation as a result of daily waste disposal by Los Alamos County residents and commercial businesses, Community Development-approved demolition / building construction activities, and Community Development-initiated Nuisance Code-related waste disposal. A...
rrobserver.com
Albertsons is looking for employees across New Mexico
Rio Rancho is the site of New Mexico’s second Market Street grocery. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Albertsons Markets and Market Streets across New Mexico will hold hiring events this Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., each day. Applicants can either text “ABSJOBS / MARKETSTREETJOBS”...
ladailypost.com
Geno Torres, KayLinda Crawford Of Los Alamos And Rob Schneider Win 2022 NM-WT Senior Amateur
ALBUQUERQUE – The 2022 NM-WT Senior Amateur once again took place Aug. 17-18 at Albuquerque Country Club. The format of the event was two rounds of stroke play. The men’s championship saw a tight leaderboard after day one, as there was one round of 69, six rounds of 70, and three rounds of 71. In the end, it was Geno Torres who claimed the championship. Torres fired back-to-back rounds of 70.
ladailypost.com
Obituary: Patricia E. Boyer June 2, 1955 – Aug. 1, 2022
Patricia E. Boyer passed away Aug. 1. She is survived by two sons, Jeremiah and Jason, grandson Quinn, mother Norma Ellingwood, and four brothers, Robert Jr., Edward, Scott, and Brian Ellingwood. She was born June 2, 1955 in Upland CA., grew up in Southern California, Las Vegas, Nevada, and the...
ladailypost.com
U.S. Air Force Funds Los Alamos-Based UbiQD To Deploy Photovoltaic Window Technology On Military Bases
UbiQD Founder and CEO Hunter McDaniel demonstrates a quantum dot-tinted photovoltaic window recently at his Los Alamos Headquarters. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Six high-performance photovoltaic windows, each roughly four-feet by four-feet, with three distinct colors, are recently installed at the Western Washington University Art Gallery on campus in Bellingham, Wash. Courtesy/UbiQD.
ladailypost.com
Obituary: Shirley Ann Ray March 27, 1931 – Aug. 4, 2022
Shirley left this world Aug. 4, 2022, and survived cancer 4 times, which started in 2001. Unfortunately, in the end her heart was too weak to continue the fight and she passed at the age of 91. Shirley was born March 27, 1931, to Leora C. and Bernard F. Wipplinger...
ladailypost.com
Local Democratic Party Hosting Yard Sale Saturday
The Democratic Party of Los Alamos County (DPLA) is holding a yard sale to raise funds for the Party. The event is 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at 20 Bonito Place (1 mile down Los Pueblos from Barranca. This yard sale will take place rain or shine.
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousands
Photo of money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Need a financial boost? You're not alone. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ladailypost.com
Sign Up For 2022 Hilltopper 5K Run … Race Is Sunday
The Hilltopper 5K Run is Sunday Aug. 21 beginning at Canyon and Trinity and ending at Los Alamos Co-op Park, 1010 Central Ave. Courtesy/LAPS Foundation. There’s still time to register for the Hilltopper 5K Run!. The race starts at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at Canyon and Trinity (next...
