Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Maryland Daily Record
Robert Townsend Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Birth Place: Chicago, Illinois (United States) Siblings: Samuel Townsend, William Townsend, David Townsend, Solomon Townsend. Kids/Children Name: Skye Townsend, Isaiah Townsend, Sierra Townsend, Grace Townsend. Profession: Actor, Comedian, writer, and director. Net Worth: $3 million. Last Updated: August 2022. Robert Townsend is one of the most popular names in the...
blockclubchicago.org
The Englewood Music Festival Is Back Next Month With Live Performances From Juvenile, Kindred The Family Soul
ENGLEWOOD — A South Side music festival is back for its second year, bringing live music, fresh food and art pop-ups to celebrate the final days of summer. The Englewood Music Festival, a daylong celebration of the neighborhood, will return noon-7 p.m. Sept. 17 at 6300 S. Halsted St. Tickets are free. You can register here.
fox32chicago.com
Matt Forte hosting backpack giveaway this weekend in Chicago
Some local students are going back to school in style thanks to a former Bears star. Matt Forte and his "What's Your Forte? Foundation" are hosting a back-to-school backpack giveaway this Saturday.
letsbeardown.com
THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN CHICAGO
Chicago is still, in my mind, one of the greatest cities in the world. I know that it has had its share of struggles lately, but so many great things are present in the Windy City. However, you still see some weird stuff on a daily basis... Here is an...
Eater
Inside a James Beard Winner’s Homage to Creole and Cajun Cooking on Chicago’s South Side
This year, Erick Williams brought the James Beards to the South Side when the Oscars of the food world enjoyed a post-gala victory party in June at his restaurant Virtue. The joyous affair that spilled onto 53rd Street after storms knocked out power and left the restaurant without lights or air conditioning.
fox32chicago.com
Italian beef sales booming in Chicago, all thanks to 'The Bear'
CHICAGO - A fictional streaming show is leading to a real hunger for a Chicago classic, the Italian beef sandwich. At Mr. Beef in River North, they're feeling the rush of free advertising. "It's cool to see people kind of almost making like a pilgrimage here because of the show,"...
vfpress.news
In Photos: The Taste Of Bellwood 2022
Rev. Teddy Matthews, the pastor of Empowerment Church, baptizes a young boy during the Annual Taste of Bellwood’s outdoor church service on Sunday, Aug. 14. Matthews said three children were baptized that day. | Shanel Romain. Monday, August 15, 2022 || Photos by Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. The Annual...
Taste For The Homeless Fest Heads To Dolton For A Mardi Gras Party This Weekend — And They Need Your Help
BRONZEVILLE — Taste for the Homeless’ Summer Festival is taking the party to south suburban Dolton for a Mardi Gras-themed celebration, and organizers want to make it a memorable one. The free event, now in its fourth year, is noon-7 p.m. Sunday at the Dolton Park District headquarters,...
nationalblackguide.com
Father and Son Launch Chicago’s First Ever Black-Owned Portable LaserTag Company
Meet Jermaine Young and his son, Terriquee, the founders of MKETag, the first Black-owned renowned portable laser tag event production company based in Chicago, IL. The company has been approved by The Chicago Park District to launch the LaserTag in the Park AfterDark series across local community parks in June 2022.
midwestliving.com
Everything You Need to Know About 4 Must-Eat Chicago Sandwiches
On a hit list of the city's must-eat dishes, you'll find not one, not two, but four meals on bread. (And yes, one is a hot dog. Let the debate begin.) We dig into those legends and the modern twists they've inspired. Stomach growling already? Let's eat. Italian Beef. Take...
Teacher’s ‘Welcome to Kindergarten’ music video is a must-watch for calming first-day jitters
A teacher’s “Welcome to Kindergarten” song is helping to reduce first-day-of-school anxieties for many children this year. Dwayne Reed, a dean of students at a Chicago elementary school, has always loved to sing. He recently demonstrated his talent in an Instagram musical performance called "Welcome to Kindergarten."
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Chicago’s ‘safe life’ is long gone
When I was younger, my dad would always talk about how beautiful the city where he grew up was, but how grateful he was to be able to come to and settle in Chicago. Of course, he was talking about Jerusalem, which long before his country, Palestine, was torn by war, was one of the most spectacular cities in the world.
flossmoor.org
Get Ready for Flossmoor Fest!
O 1 p.m. – Fest opens – Homewood-Flossmoor High School Marching Band. o 2 - 7 p.m. – Children's rides on Central Drive and Leavitt Avenue.
Eater
Home Run Inn Recalls More Than 13,000 Pounds of Frozen Sausage Pizza
Home Run Inn, one of Chicago’s longest running pizza chains, is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen Deluxe Sausage pizzas that may have been contaminated with “extraneous materials” — namely metal — after customers reported finding metal in their pies, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sunday.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area sisters face prison time for participating in Capitol riot
CHICAGO - Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities say they were alerted to the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse. Trudy Castle is from Chicago, and Kimberley DiFrancesco is from Elmhurst.
bhhschicago.com
1212 Vine Avenue #2B
Welcome home to Vine Place! Completed in 2020, Vine Place Apartments bring new luxurious residences to one of Chicago's most desirable suburbs - Park Ridge, Illinois. Plentiful amenities include heated indoor parking, video-monitored security system, upgraded fitness center, and a beautifully landscaped yard. Choose from multiple unique two and three bedroom apartments to fit your lifestyle. The spacious homes boast open concepts with high-end finishes including designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, stunning master suites, in-unit full-size washers and dryers, and private balconies. Vine Place Apartments are located a short distance from downtown Park Ridge, which provides a wide variety of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment choices. From condominium-quality finishes to smart home features, at Vine Place Apartments you'll enjoy modern amenities and upgraded finishes designed to enhance your modern lifestyle. All 22 units feature a private balcony, high-end stainless steel kitchen appliances, soft-close white Shaker-style cabinets, quartz counters with kitchen peninsulas, walk-in showers, large custom closets and in-unit, full-size washers and dryers. Common amenities include an elevator, heated indoor garage, fob-access entrances with intercoms, security camera surveillance, package receiving room, fitness center, secure storage lockers, and indoor bicycle storage. Vine Place is a pet-friendly building with a dog-washing station.
Bronzeville church helps people learn new skills, advance in a trade through apprenticeship program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Providing a lifetime of gainful employment is a priority for people on the Chicago's South Side and West Side.For years, one Bronzeville church has been leading an effort to bring minorities into Chicago's trade unions. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports Thursday at the church, members of the community will see just how many opportunities are available. On Wednesday, Maurice Harris stands with a sense of pride. He is a journeyman plumber. A professional, almost a master. "A professional plumber. You come in and take care of business. You don't play around." It's a huge leap from apprentice. It...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Remembering a past that has long left Chicago behind
Remembering a past that has long left Chicago behind. Chicago was a different place when I grew up there in the 1950s and 1960s. People felt safer and some problems and there was less crime. And, every ethnic and racial group lived openly among themselves proudly and happily. That is a far contrast from today’s Chicago where the labels “Beirut on the Lake” and “Chicagostan” don’t even come close to depicting the terrible situation of rising crime and the failure of politicians like Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Kim Foxx to act effectively.
wgnradio.com
Could a birthmark be a sign of a rare condition in children?
Dr. Robert Listernick, an academic general pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how distinctive markings on the skin that may have started in your childhood might be a sign of neurofibromatosis, and how there’s a new way to treat the problem.
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Will Arrive In The South Side By Winter
Wanting to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side, a team of investors have started developing a way to do so by winter. Enter Vincennes Village, a new development intent on bringing 12 eco-friendly container homes to a plot of vacant land on Vincennes Ave. The luxury homes will be built out of train shipping containers. Each structure will be 40 feet long, and 8 feet wide, with 10-foot ceilings, covering anywhere between 1,200-1,800 square feet of space. The container homes will be two stories tall and feature anywhere from three to four bedrooms per unit. As for who’s...
