Shreveport, LA

Highway 98.9

Bossier and Shreveport Police Investigating I-20 Murder

The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River bridge.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

New Local Restaurant Opening in Downtown

A healthy city needs a vibrant downtown. I've said this before, and I firmly believe it. So it always makes me happy when I see businesses, residential developments, and revitalization happening in downtown Shreveport. So it's exciting to see new, local businesses investing in downtown, like the official opening of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

All 3 Abortion Clinics Pulling Out of Louisiana

For the first time in 50 years, there will be no abortion clinics in the state of Louisiana. This is claimed as answered prayer to some, a nightmare for abortion activists. Hope Medical clinic in Shreveport announced Tuesday that they will relocate to another 'abortion friendly' state after the recent denial of their appeal challenging Louisiana's trigger laws.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Has Shreveport Improved Enough to Get Some Trader Joe’s Action?

Shreveport-Bossier is Proof That If You Ask, They Will Come. The perfect example is Lululemon, whose "pop-up" shop became a permanent storefront. We begged for a Torchy's and we got one. The point is If we get something we love in Shreveport-Bossier we support it. Don't you think there are other businesses that could come into town and make us all even happier than we are?
SHREVEPORT, LA
Steve Martin
Highway 98.9

How You Can Make a Pineapple Marg That Is My Favorite Summer Drink

In April of 2020, I Had the Best Margarita of My Life. No, I wasn't at Mi Cocina in Dallas. Remember when everywhere was basically shut down? You had to rely on your buddies to come through with their skills. I was on a patio with the sun beating down on me, but the heat of the sun didn't phase me, my pineapple jalapeno margarita had my full attention. I had found my new signature quarantine drink, I will always crave this margarita. There is nothing like it at the bars in Shreveport or Bossier.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Is Amazon Canceling the Shreveport Fulfillment Center?

According to recent reports, Amazon has canceled their plans on opening over a dozen fulfillment centers and delivery facilities across the U.S. A recent Wall Street Journal report stated:. Amazon so far this year has canceled, closed, listed for sublease or put on hold more than 25 delivery stations and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Dog The Bounty Hunter Comes To Shreveport This Week

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is coming back for another big year in Downtown Shreveport. The show started in 2015, and has grown into one of the premiere events in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Not only that, the show has been the largest consistently active comic con style show in the entire state of Louisiana.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Area Lake Named One of Most Beautiful in US

One of the most beautiful spots in the Ark-La-Tex has been recognized as one of the most gorgeous spots to visit in America. Locals know about this special place and have been enjoying it for hundreds of years. Now, Caddo Lake has been named as one of the 12 most beautiful lakes in the United States by Travel and Leisure.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shameful ‘Trash Islands’ Exposed by Low Water in Cross Lake

My friend Ray Pliler Pearson who lives on Cross Lake in Shreveport alerted me to these disgusting 'trash islands' forming in the lake over the weekend due to low water levels. Did you know that Cross Lake is where Shreveport gets its water from? Yep! Cross Lake is Shreveport's primary source of water. After seeing the picture above, it really makes you feel safe, doesn't it?
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Man Arrested in Texas for Deadly Louisiana Vehicle Crash

A Marshall man has been arrested on Friday after causing a fiery crash that killed a driver and injured two others on Highway 80 late in May. Just before noon on May 27, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to a crash on Highway 80 in Greenwood. Upon arrival they found two vehicles on fire, and a third destroyed. A crime scene investigator determined that a gray pickup truck, driven by 40-year-old Stephen Stasny, was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 when it crossed over onto oncoming traffic, hitting another pickup truck head-on. Then, a third vehicle crashed into the back of the second pickup truck. Stasny's pickup ended up on the side of the road, while the other two vehicles went up in flames.
GREENWOOD, LA
Highway 98.9

Grab Your Cape and Register for the VYJ Superhero Run, Shreveport

Calling all superheroes! It's time to don your cape and get registered for this year's Volunteers for Youth Justice Superhero Run in Shreveport!. Early registration is going on now for Shreveport's Volunteers for Youth Justice Superhero Run happening Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 8 am at A.C. Steere Park. Early registration is $25 through September 9th and bumps up to $30 from September 10th - September 23rd, then goes to $35 on race day.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

