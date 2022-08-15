In April of 2020, I Had the Best Margarita of My Life. No, I wasn't at Mi Cocina in Dallas. Remember when everywhere was basically shut down? You had to rely on your buddies to come through with their skills. I was on a patio with the sun beating down on me, but the heat of the sun didn't phase me, my pineapple jalapeno margarita had my full attention. I had found my new signature quarantine drink, I will always crave this margarita. There is nothing like it at the bars in Shreveport or Bossier.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO