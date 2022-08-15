Read full article on original website
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
This 16-Year-Old Is Making People Smile All Over North Bossier
When You Get Great Service in Shreveport-Bossier It Is Hard to Forget. It's no secret that there is a shortage of great employees all over town, so when you go somewhere and have fabulous service it's hard to forget a friendly face. My neighbor and I go to Chick-fil-A once...
Shreveport’s Spookiest Season is Here, Spirit Halloween is Open
For all of our Halloween-loving friends, your time to shine is here in Shreveport-Bossier City! Are you ready to dress up and do the 'Monster Mash?' I don't know about you, but I've been ready for cooler weather for a while now!. Two of our five Shreveport area Spirit Halloween...
Tyson is a Big, Sweet Pup with Lots of Love to Give, Shreveport
Tyson is a big, friendly pup with lots of love to give!. Meet Tyson today at Pet Savers Shreveport. He's up to date on his shots and neutered. Tyson's adoption fee is $90. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
Bossier and Shreveport Police Investigating I-20 Murder
The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening injuries was found in a black 2006 Jeep Liberty on the Shreveport side of I-20 near the Red River bridge.
New Local Restaurant Opening in Downtown
A healthy city needs a vibrant downtown. I've said this before, and I firmly believe it. So it always makes me happy when I see businesses, residential developments, and revitalization happening in downtown Shreveport. So it's exciting to see new, local businesses investing in downtown, like the official opening of...
If You Think This Summer Has Been Unusually Hot, You’re Not Wrong
If you live in the Shreveport-Bossier City area and you think that this summer has been hotter than normal, you're right!. Shreveport-Bossier City has experienced a whopping 25 100° plus days so far this summer. In fact, KTAL Meteorologist Todd Warren says that as it stands right now, this...
All 3 Abortion Clinics Pulling Out of Louisiana
For the first time in 50 years, there will be no abortion clinics in the state of Louisiana. This is claimed as answered prayer to some, a nightmare for abortion activists. Hope Medical clinic in Shreveport announced Tuesday that they will relocate to another 'abortion friendly' state after the recent denial of their appeal challenging Louisiana's trigger laws.
Has Shreveport Improved Enough to Get Some Trader Joe’s Action?
Shreveport-Bossier is Proof That If You Ask, They Will Come. The perfect example is Lululemon, whose "pop-up" shop became a permanent storefront. We begged for a Torchy's and we got one. The point is If we get something we love in Shreveport-Bossier we support it. Don't you think there are other businesses that could come into town and make us all even happier than we are?
How You Can Make a Pineapple Marg That Is My Favorite Summer Drink
In April of 2020, I Had the Best Margarita of My Life. No, I wasn't at Mi Cocina in Dallas. Remember when everywhere was basically shut down? You had to rely on your buddies to come through with their skills. I was on a patio with the sun beating down on me, but the heat of the sun didn't phase me, my pineapple jalapeno margarita had my full attention. I had found my new signature quarantine drink, I will always crave this margarita. There is nothing like it at the bars in Shreveport or Bossier.
Is Amazon Canceling the Shreveport Fulfillment Center?
According to recent reports, Amazon has canceled their plans on opening over a dozen fulfillment centers and delivery facilities across the U.S. A recent Wall Street Journal report stated:. Amazon so far this year has canceled, closed, listed for sublease or put on hold more than 25 delivery stations and...
Dog The Bounty Hunter Comes To Shreveport This Week
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is coming back for another big year in Downtown Shreveport. The show started in 2015, and has grown into one of the premiere events in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Not only that, the show has been the largest consistently active comic con style show in the entire state of Louisiana.
Shreveport Area Lake Named One of Most Beautiful in US
One of the most beautiful spots in the Ark-La-Tex has been recognized as one of the most gorgeous spots to visit in America. Locals know about this special place and have been enjoying it for hundreds of years. Now, Caddo Lake has been named as one of the 12 most beautiful lakes in the United States by Travel and Leisure.
Sci-Fi Icon Natasha Henstridge Is Coming To Shreveport This Week
Shameful ‘Trash Islands’ Exposed by Low Water in Cross Lake
My friend Ray Pliler Pearson who lives on Cross Lake in Shreveport alerted me to these disgusting 'trash islands' forming in the lake over the weekend due to low water levels. Did you know that Cross Lake is where Shreveport gets its water from? Yep! Cross Lake is Shreveport's primary source of water. After seeing the picture above, it really makes you feel safe, doesn't it?
Man Arrested in Texas for Deadly Louisiana Vehicle Crash
A Marshall man has been arrested on Friday after causing a fiery crash that killed a driver and injured two others on Highway 80 late in May. Just before noon on May 27, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to a crash on Highway 80 in Greenwood. Upon arrival they found two vehicles on fire, and a third destroyed. A crime scene investigator determined that a gray pickup truck, driven by 40-year-old Stephen Stasny, was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 when it crossed over onto oncoming traffic, hitting another pickup truck head-on. Then, a third vehicle crashed into the back of the second pickup truck. Stasny's pickup ended up on the side of the road, while the other two vehicles went up in flames.
The Voice of The X-Men’s Rogue Is Coming To Shreveport This Week
Caddo District Court Returns Four True Bills Involving Murder
The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four true bills in its session ending August 16, 2022. Three indictments were in connection with recent homicides, with one of those carrying an added weapons charge. A fourth indictment was issued regarding a man charged with being an accessory after-the-fact to a murder.
Shreveport Area Teachers Get Back to School Supplemental Check
Caddo Parish teachers and staffers are getting a little something extra in their next paycheck. The Caddo School Board has ok'd $1,000 back-to-school supplement for teachers and staff. This is a onetime benefit to serve as a thank you for their efforts and a successful start to the school year.
Here Is Why There is a Potato Shortage in Shreveport
Is There a Baked Potato Shortage in Shreveport-Bossier?. I know this sounds crazy but I am pretty sure that there is a russet potato shortage in Bossier. Actually not just Bossier but in Shreveport as well. I tried to locate a couple of russet potatoes at a few different grocery...
Grab Your Cape and Register for the VYJ Superhero Run, Shreveport
Calling all superheroes! It's time to don your cape and get registered for this year's Volunteers for Youth Justice Superhero Run in Shreveport!. Early registration is going on now for Shreveport's Volunteers for Youth Justice Superhero Run happening Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 8 am at A.C. Steere Park. Early registration is $25 through September 9th and bumps up to $30 from September 10th - September 23rd, then goes to $35 on race day.
