James Albert Fisher, 67, Auburn, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in Radcliff. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late Harry and Mary Louise Houchens Fisher. Survivors include one sister, Evelyn Birge of Glasgow; one brother, Gary Fisher of Louisville; one step-sister, Becky Haynes of Youngstown, OH; five nieces and nephews, Lisa Poland (Harold), Donna Kinslow (Stanford), Bridget Clark (Richard), Rodney Birge (Lee Ann), and Greg Birge; several great nieces, and great-nephews.

AUBURN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO