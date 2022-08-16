ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Home Run Inn frozen pizza recalled over potential contamination

By Ivan Pereira, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RL4Oq_0hJ6Dlo000
USDA

WASHINGTON — A frozen food manufacturer issued a recall Sunday for more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza over possible contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods said the food products "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal," the USDA said.

The company discovered the problem after it received complaints from consumers, according to the USDA.

"There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider," the agency said in a statement.

The company said the recall affects its 33.5-ounce cartons containing "Home Run Inn Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza" with a "best by" date of "12/03/22." The frozen meat pizzas were produced on June 6, 2022, the USDA said.

The affected products recall bears an establishment number "EST. 18498-A" inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the agency.

Anyone who purchased these products is urged not to consume them, the USDA said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Pizza#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Home Run Inn Frozen Foods#Premium Pizzeria Deluxe#Abc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
81K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy