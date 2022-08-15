At 8.55pm last Wednesday, 10 minutes into the second half of Blackburn’s Carabao Cup victory against Hartlepool, the Rovers season-ticket holder Hafiz Zayd was joined by about 100 fans as he led the Maghrib Salah, the penultimate of five daily prayers observed by Muslims, in a hospitality lounge at Ewood Park. Blackburn’s multi-faith prayer room, located behind one of the goals, accommodates around 30 people, with supporters, stewards and kiosk staff all invited to make use of the facility.

