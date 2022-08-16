ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman reveals three questions to ask your partner to know if they are ‘the one’

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A woman has shared three questions you should put to your partner to gauge whether they are the one for you.

Posting on TikTok , Courtney Empey, 27, from Toronto, Canada, explained that she had been in the situation where she was unsure if she should rekindle her relationship with a former boyfriend.

While at a doctors appointment, she sought advice from a nurse who was engaged to be married, and asked her how she knew her fiancee was “the one.”

The nurse then offered her some “invaluable” advice, who told her to ask three key questions to help her make her decision.

The first question was: “Would you be happy if this person was your child?”

This question should be followed by: “If this person was dating your child, how would you feel?”

Lastly, Empey was told to ask: “If this person was to be the father of your children, how would you feel?”

After evaluating her answers, the social media manager decided to give her relationship another shot, prompting her to share the words of wisdom with others who found themselves in a similar predicament.

“It takes the emotion away from the decision and makes you actually look at whether the person fits your standards,” she explained.

“You then have to be honest with yourself and come back to your feelings and work out if you really love this person and if they support you and make you a better version of yourself.”

Empey realised the standards and qualities she wanted in a life partner after asking herself those questions.

“I worked out I wanted someone polite and courageous as I would want that for my child,” she said.

“I decided that I did then want to give things a go with my ex, but we are taking it slow.”

Empey continued: “Lots of people have then tried this and realised they don’t want to be with that person.

“I think it is important that once you have looked if they meet your standards that you bring your feelings back into it.

“They could perfectly meet your standards but if you don’t love them then it’s not the right guy for you.”

Empey has helped lots of her social media followers figure out if their partner is the one for them through using the three questions.

“People have told me that it’s helped them break up with someone or work out that he is Mr Right,” she said.

“I think this is a great way to properly evaluate if you want to be with that person.”

