Gospel Music's most treasured families The Isaacs in concert at Liberty Hall in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Jarad L. Kent of Tyler, Texas listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Commemorative coin in honor of our local, Community Leaders - Civil Rights Activists Lucille & Rostell Williams at TAAMTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Ruby's Mexican Restaurant of Tyler on their 3rd locationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
After 40 years the SonRise Prayer Fellowship, LLC of Tyler, Texas is still raising for the SonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Beware Lindale and Tyler, Texas as a Tragic Story is a Free PlayStation 5 Scam
Scammers are basically thieves without physically breaking into your home or car. They will use all kinds of methods to take your money or steal your personal information to be used in another scam. Sadly, even with so many warnings put out there, thousands of people fall victim to a scam every day. One such scam has been going around East Texas over the last week that uses a tragic story to bait you into a too good to be true deal.
This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone's Gas Tank
Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
Here is the 600+ Acre Farm You Need in Chandler, Texas
As I was scrolling through property listings that are completely out of my price range I found a farm in Chandler, Texas that is huge, beautiful, and currently for sale. While owning this property would be a dream come true, it’s hard to dream this big when there is a price tag on the farm that is currently at $17,000,000. You could have a lot of fun here but even for us that don’t have the money to purchase the property it is still lots of fun looking at the amazing photos.
Police Seek Four Women Suspected of Stealing Credit Cards at Stores in Tyler, Texas
Police are currently looking for four women who are suspected of having committed several acts of theft at various businesses in Tyler, Texas. Do you recognize any of these four women in the photo below?. These four females are suspected of stealing people's credit and debit cards out of customer...
Bicyclist dead after slamming into semi-trailer on Texas highway
CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW,COM) - Roy McCarty, 71, of Palestine was killed after he rode out on his bicycle in front of a truck tractor and struck an attached semi-trailer. It happened on Aug. 18 on US79 one mile southwest of Palestine in Anderson county.Police said the truck driver tried to avoid hitting McCarty by veering to the shoulder of the roadway. But McCarty still managed to hit the semi-trailer. Police haven't yet determined why McCarty was riding his bike on the roadway. The driver of the truck tractor, John Looney, 51, of Buffalo was not injured.The investigation is on-going.
The World Famous Chicago Style Pizza was Created by a Wills Point, Texas Native
It's fun when you run across a "I did not know that moment." Especially when that moment is something that originated from East Texas. This particular tidbit of East Texas history involves a food created in the midwestern city of Chicago and has become synonymous with that city throughout the world, deep dish pizza.
One East Texas Prison Approves a New Program Pairing At-Risk Dogs with Inmates
Dogs don't judge us and they're much more easier to talk to than most humans. Dogs are special. A great new program has been approved by the Rusk County Commissioners Court that will soon see inmates in Henderson, TX paired with at-risk dogs. “As a result, they have an increase...
LOCAL LOVE: East Texas Restaurant Vows to Keep Prices Low for Customers
As many people in East Texas do their best to navigate higher prices for practically everything right now, one Diana, Texas restaurant owner has announced they will be keeping prices at a reasonable level. There's an adorable little spot sitting at 2205 Highway 259 in Diana, TX called Pop's Last...
Amazing Staycation on the Lake With This Tool, Texas Rental
Life is expensive right now, whether it’s gas or groceries or anything unexpected popping up there is always a new expense. Which is causing families to rethink their traditional vacation plans, going to Disney is just way too expensive. But we all know that the state of Texas is huge and there is a lot to see and do, so if you’re thinking of a staycation you have lots of options. As I was looking at rentals not far from us in East Texas I found this amazing home rental in Tool, Texas and it has everything you could ever need.
Historic 88-Year-Old Stonehurst Home For Sale In Longview, TX
Our analytics show that you LOVE to be nosy and look inside homes even if you can't really afford them, so let's take you inside a beautiful and historic home that's for sale in Longview. The thing about older homes is they don't make them like they used to anymore....
Honor a Local Fallen Hero, "Bustos" Hero Workout in Tyler, Texas
It’s difficult to comprehend what happened to Deputy Lorenzo Bustos on July 29th, 2022. The brave law enforcement officer was working his last shift with a field training officer before he would be out on his own as a Smith County Deputy and his life was taken from him. He was conducting a traffic stop on Hwy 155 and was hit by a drunk driver. It is a tragic event especially for the young officer's family and people in East Texas want to show the Bustos family support during this difficult time.
Mmmmm! Variety of Opinions on Best Chicken Fried Steak Near Tyler, Texas
It was just a few days ago when I saw the question pop up on a popular Tyler, Texas social media page and I expected a lot of responses, but I don’t think I expected over 175+ people chiming in on the best chicken fried steak. It also made me really excited to know that there were so many restaurants in East Texas serving up that always comforting meal of chicken fried steak. With so many responses I had to share the answers with you on where to go when you’re craving a chicken fried steak completely covered in gravy.
2 arrested in East Texas for 'felony-level' property theft
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people were arrested in East Texas on Monday after they allegedly stole a utility trailer, along with several other items. Brandon Whitehorn and Shelby Rosas were arrested Monday by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Gregg County Jail for “felony-level” theft of property. The two were reportedly […]
Oaklea Mansion an East Texas Treasure
Morning at Oaklea Mansion Bed and BreakfastTiffany Tillema /4T Studios. Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas is a Mansion that will capture your attention and imagination. Oakley Mansion is a Bed and Breakfast that is a must-see in your travels. It is located on South Main Street in Winnsboro. Winnsboro is a unique town known for its strong community and connection to arts, music, and history. Oaklea brings all of that together in a stately neoclassical home with amazingly manicured grounds and wonderfully decorated rooms that will take you back in time. The house still sits on its original pier and beam foundation set on brick piers. It has an exciting history: two balconies, four covered porches, and 56 windows.
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. “Enoch’s Red Grape Walk, Stomp and Barrel,” 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery, 871 Ferguson Road, Harleton. Cost: wine walk wine making, $40 per person; grape stomping, $70 per couple. Information: www.enochsstomp.com or (903) 240-1587.
Almost 50 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Cherokee County. Can You Help?
Last Tuesday, an East Texas Non Profit that seeks to help and find homes for animals around the area posted an urgent plea on their Facebook page regarding close to 50 dogs that were rescued from a Cherokee County, Texas puppy mill. The owners of the puppy mill are "elderly...
Alba-Golden ISD mourning loss of student
ALBA, Texas (KETK) – Alba-Golden ISD is mourning the loss of one of their students. The district announced on Facebook the passing of one of their students, high school junior Asa Davis. They have shared the news of Davis’ passing with secondary students this morning and have grief counselors on campus available to students today. […]
2 arrested, accused of burglarizing East Texas elementary school
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after being accused of burglarizing an elementary school in East Texas. The incident happened on Aug. 7 at the Old Carver Elementary School in Karnack. Michael Austin Crawford, 21, and Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, both of Mooringsport, Louisiana were arrested, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
Jordan World Circus Bringing Circus Superstars to East Texas
This is the ULTIMATE in family fun and entertainment as The Jordan World Circus is bringing their sensational circus superstars to East Texas!. Friday, September 2nd in Longview, TX at the Longview Rodeo Arena with shows at 4:30pm and 7:00 pm. Saturday, September 3rd in Tyler, TX at the Oil...
Smith County, TX Sheriff's Looking For Missing Man: Jose Cansino Ybarra
UPDATE 1:20 PM: Jose Ybarra has been located alive at a residence on Hwy 110 extremely hot and thirsty. He is receiving medical attention and will recover. We received a press release from the Smith County Sheriff's Office sharing details on an investigation into a missing man who was last seen near Lindale.
