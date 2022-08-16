Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 injured in northern Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: One person died and another person was severely injured in a crash Friday on Rio Grande Ave near Deer Haven Ln. According to the Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed that a truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree.
Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to the Vermillion Co. Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle was traveling on CR 1650 N when the driver struck a deer in the road. Anthony J. House, 51, of Gessie suffered several...
Brazil motorcyclist injured in crash
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Brazil motorcyclist was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for his injuries following a 2-vehicle crash Thursday. Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen said the crash happened around 12:30 pm at the intersection of National Ave. and Depot St. An investigation showed that a vehicle was...
Exit ramp off of Interstate 70 will be closed for roadwork
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On or after August 27, drivers on Interstate 70 will have exit ramp restrictions due to roadwork. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the temporary closures of the National Ave. exit ramps off the I-70 eastbound have been rescheduled for late August. The ramps...
Celebrating diversity and inclusion in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 27, the Hamilton Center will continue to promote its message of inclusion with the Diversity Walk. The mile and a-half walk will begin at the First Financial Bank in downtown Terre Haute and finish at the same location on 6th and Ohio.
Indianapolis man gets minimum of 27 years for murder, armed robbery where LGBTQ members were targeted
LANSING, Mich. — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to a minimum of 27 years in prison in connection to a murder and armed robberies where he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Michigan. Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35, pleaded guilty in June to murdering a 39-year-old Detroit man...
Knox Co. Suicide Prevention Walk returns
VINCENNES, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County’s annual Suicide Prevention Walk will take place at Vincennes University’s Outdoor Track, on Saturday, September 17. The goal of the event is to raise awareness for mental health, and suicide prevention, as well as the importance of seeking support. Check-in for...
Annual “Clear the Shelters” event provides relief for local organizations
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Terre Haute Humane Society Volunteer Coordinator Maggie Wheeler had one thought as the shelter prepared to take part in this year’s ‘Clear the Shelters’ event. “I hope we can make,” Wheeler said. “People aware of how crowded shelters are, it’s sad.”...
It’s time to Clear The Shelters
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Saturday will be a good chance to welcome a new member to your family. WTWO is hosting the annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption event sponsored by Toyota of Terre Haute. This year’s event has more animal shelters participating than in any past year....
Danville City Council approves pay raises for city officials
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville City Council approved a pay raise for some of the city’s officials during its meeting Tuesday night. The Mayor is set to receive a $20,000 raise while the City Treasurer will get a $5000 raise every year. City aldermen will also get a $125 increase in pay per month.
Free school supplies for Mattoon students
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the first day of school for students in Mattoon and the district wanted to make sure everyone is prepared, all thanks to the community’s help. Officials wanted to ensure each student came to school with their basic needs met. That includes everything...
Newest class of ‘Pomeroys’ move into SMWC
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was a record-breaking day at St. Mary of the Woods College as new students moved into their campus dorms. President Dottie King and other school officials greeted students as they entered with music and cheers. “The Woods is not only increasing in number,...
Swope holds its Summer Art Studio Showcase
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Swope Art Museum held its Summer Art Studio Showcase. The showcase features art work from summer classes that were held at The Swope. Youth ages 4 to 17 could attend 30 classes over the summer to build an art portfolio. On Friday, the...
