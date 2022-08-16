ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Joseline Opens Up About Touring, Having A Timeless Record And Season 4 Of ‘Cabaret’

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gT8fQ_0hJ5wih900

The Cinderella story of reality-TV-turned-rap-superstar Joseline Hernandez has been so triumphant due to the fact that, well, many never believed she could actually make a breakout hit. Her viral 2020 smash “Live Your Best Life” — of course we all know it now as “Do it Like Its Yo Bday!” —  has become a celebratory singalong that gets daily spins by those enjoying their own big day.

We had to have The Puerto Rican Princess stop by POTC to not only give her the flowers she rightfully deserves but also see what she has on the horizon.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

In addition to giving her the best radio intro ever, Incognito and DJ Misses both took turns asking Joseline about her journey from reality to real-life raps, and then back to reality in the director’s chair this time with Joseline’s Cabaret . Oh, and yes — season 4 is confirmed! That only scratches the surface of this interview that was, in her own words, “such a vibe!”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Watch the full interview with Joseline Hernandez on Posted On The Corner below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseline Hernandez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cabaret#Dj#Puerto Rican#Blackamericaweb Com
TVLine

Resident Alien: Harry Will Come Face-to-Face With McCallister by End of Season 2, Says Creator Chris Sheridan

An alien baby carrying a deadly message, a race of extraterrestrials looking to destroy mankind and a resurrected dead boy walking around town. Yeah, there’s a lot going down in Patience, Colo. these days. In Wednesday’s episode of Resident Alien, Harry continued to ignore the trauma from his near-death experience by bingeing on comfort foods and Law & Order. But after a hurt Jay confronted Asta about missing her birthday, Harry couldn’t bypass an angry Asta who immediately knew Harry had messed with her memory. The two friends then had a difficult discussion about how negative feelings need to be processed...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Power 107.5/106.3

AFAF: My Friends Think My New Man Has Bad Energy!

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Brittany! Brit doesn’t know if her friends are hating on her new relationship or trying to warn here of the red flags! 🚩 She says that they all claim that her new man has “bad energy” and she doesn’t know what to do! Have you ever experienced your friends not […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Power 107.5/106.3

Believe The Hype: What’s Next For Nicole Linton After The Fatal Los Angeles Crash & More

  LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. ICYMI we tapped in with viral TikTok star and law student  @iamlegallyhype  for legal expertise on today’s hot button topics. This week we dive deep into the Nicole Linton case, the Houston based travel nurse who killed six people in a fiery crash. Donald Trumps […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
740
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy