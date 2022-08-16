Read full article on original website
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
The stock market hit a bottom in June but it will drop again if the Fed hikes rates to 4% or beyond, says Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel
US stocks bottomed in June but the market could drop again if the Fed remains overly aggressive, Jeremy Siegel said Tuesday. The fed funds rate is already above a neutral level at a range of 2.25%- 2.5%, he said. A soft landing for the economy is possible if the Fed...
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Is Apple Headed Back For All-Time Highs Or Will The Market Force The Stock Lower?
Apple, Inc AAPL was trading flat on Thursday in consolidation. The market leader has been on an impressive run recently, surging 34% since June 17 and over 8% this month alone. The stock has printed a higher low in its uptrend since Aug. 9, which likely causes bullish traders to...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
cheddar.com
Tech Stocks Lead Wall Street Lower, Breaking Winning Streak
Technology stocks led Wall Street lower, leaving major indexes in the red for the week. The benchmark S&P 500 index gave back 1.3% Friday, breaking a four-week winning streak. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell even more. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell. Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond plunged after the high-profile activist investor Ryan Cohen confirmed that he’s sold his stake in the struggling retailer. General Motors rose after reinstating its dividend, and Foot Locker soared after replacing its CEO and reporting better-than-expected earnings. Treasury yields rose.
Is Apple 'The Perfect Stock To Own In An Economic Downturn'? Here's How High This Investor Sees It Going
Apple Inc AAPL shares are on the move Wednesday following a pair of upgrades from analysts who see strong demand trends in the hardware side of the business. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova backed up the bullish analyst calls Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." He might have even...
Kohl's Has 'Competitive Advantages' Via Full-Family Offering, Says This Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated a Market Perform rating on Kohl's Corp KSS with a price target of $35.00. The analyst said the company reported a Q2 EPS of $1.11, mostly in-line with the estimate of $1.12. Telsey added that the 8.1% revenue decline matched the company's guidance...
Are We In A Housing Recession? Yes But Not When It Comes To Prices, This Economist Says
Previously owned home sales fell 5.9% in July compared to June, and 20% from one year ago, entering the U.S housing markets into an official recession, according to Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors. The sales count decreased to a seasonally adjusted yearly pace of 4.81...
Investors are ‘no longer apocalyptically bearish’, but BofA warns recession expectations have hit an all-time high
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 5, 2022. Pessimism is still lingering on Wall Street, according to a Bank of America survey. Investors are “no longer apocalyptically bearish”—but pessimism is still lingering on Wall Street, according to Bank of America.
$3.9 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
This Healthcare Stock Is Trading Lower By 29%: Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket
Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares rose 88.7% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after the company was awarded $17.6 million from State of Texas for continued development of co.'s lead investigational targeted radiotherapeutic Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome for the treatment of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK shares rose 42.4% to...
Benzinga
Nasdaq Dips 250 Points; Crude Oil Moves Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 250 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.73% to 33,752.17 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 12,712.64. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.17% to 4,233.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares climbed 0.4% on Friday....
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow gains on Disney jump after activist move, housing headwinds mount
Bank of America chief economist predicts 'mild' recession this year. Coverage for this event has ended. ZipRecruiter cuts revenue forecast are hiring slows. ZipRecruiter is falling in after-hours trading. The online employment marketplace lowered its 2022 revenue outlook in response to softening demand. “In June we began to see signs...
Skeptical on U.S. stocks, equity hedge funds sit out market rally
NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Still uncertain on where U.S. stocks are headed, equity hedge funds are sitting out the market rally despite taking big paper losses on bearish bets since June, according to industry executives and market data.
S&P 500 Snaps 4-Week Winning Streak As Investors Anticipate Higher Interest Rates
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY broke a four-week winning streak this week as the latest commentary from the Federal Reserve suggests investors can expect aggressive interest rate hikes to continue. On Wednesday, the Fed released minutes from its policy-setting meeting in July that revealed the central bank is...
U.S. markets eke out gains; Dow, S&P move into positive territory for the week
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. markets eked out gains following a volatile day of trading on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day up 18.72 points, or 0.055%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.23% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.21% to rebound slightly after all three major indexes fell Wednesday with the Dow snapping a five-day winning streak.
US News and World Report
Stocks End Higher on Wall Street After More Choppy Trading
Another day of choppy trading on Wall Street ended with modest gains for stocks Thursday and the benchmark S&P 500 barely back into the green for the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% after shifting between small gains and losses for much of the day. It's now up 0.1% for the week.
