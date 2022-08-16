ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Benzinga

$18 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday following the release of Fed minutes, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

This Healthcare Stock Is Trading Lower By 29%: Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares rose 88.7% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after the company was awarded $17.6 million from State of Texas for continued development of co.'s lead investigational targeted radiotherapeutic Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome for the treatment of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK shares rose 42.4% to...
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author To Buy This Financial Asset: 'Time To Open My Mind'

Even as the equity market scripts a turnaround, a famous investor has had a change of heart regarding investment options. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki said, after listening to author Harry Dent, he is buying two-year U.S. Treasury notes. Dent, who often predicts the direction of the stock market and economy, suggested on his YouTube channel late last week that the market is about to crash.
Benzinga

Why Bath & Body Works Stock Is Sliding After Hours

Shares of fragrance retailer Bath & Body Works Inc BBWI are trading lower in after-hours Wednesday after the company reported financial results and issued third-quarter earnings guidance below average analyst estimates. Bath & Body Works said second-quarter revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $1.618 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of...
Benzinga

What Are The Best-Performing Marijuana Stocks? These Investors Will Tell All At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference

Despite regulatory hurdles, the experienced and engaged cannabis investors nominated for this year's Benzinga's Cannabis Investors Award are making it possible for everyone to tap into the market's potential. After the overwhelming success of Benzinga's 4/20 Miami event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Chicago on September 13-14.
Benzinga

17 Analysts Have This to Say About Pioneer Natural Resources

Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 1167% In A Day

A significant amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was burned over the last 24 hours. What Happened: The Shiba Inu burn rate surged 1167% on Thursday, as per data from token burn tracking portal Shibburn. Data shows that over $181 million worth of SHIB tokens were sent to a burn wallet...
Benzinga

Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%

Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
Benzinga

Nasdaq Dips 250 Points; Crude Oil Moves Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 250 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.73% to 33,752.17 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 12,712.64. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.17% to 4,233.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares climbed 0.4% on Friday....
