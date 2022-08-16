ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

88-year-old woman killed in alligator attack in South Carolina

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eGIZN_0hJ5qrBC00
High angle view of crocodile swimming in lake,Pearl River,Louisiana,United States,USA Tom Wozniak / 500px / Getty Images

SUN CITY HILTON HEAD, S.C. — An 88-year-old woman was killed in an apparent alligator attack in South Carolina on Monday, officials said.

It appears the victim, Nancy Becker, was gardening near a pond in Sun City Hilton Head, an adult-only community, and slipped in, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Natural Resources.

Responders found the gator "guarding" Becker, officials said.

The gator, a 9-foot, 8-inch male, has been euthanized, officials said.

Becker's autopsy will be conducted Tuesday, officials said.

This marks the fifth alligator death in South Carolina since 2000, according to the Department of Natural Resources and the sheriff's office.

Alligators are active during spring and summer because when temperatures rise, their metabolism increases and they look for food, Melody Kilborn, a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, told ABC News last month.

Kilborn urged people to follow these safety tips: alligators are most active at night, so only swim in designated swimming areas during daylight hours; never feed an alligator; and keep your pets on a leash and away from the water's edge.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
WOKV

Florida utility gets $500K fine, probation for fatal blast

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida utility has been fined $500,000 and placed on three years' probation for a 2017 deadly explosion at a coal-fired power plant that killed five workers. The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Friday that Tampa Electric Co. also must...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
City
Sun City Center, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Beaufort, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Beaufort County, SC
Crime & Safety
Beaufort County, SC
Accidents
State
South Carolina State
The Free Press - TFP

13 Charged In Sarasota Retail Theft Operation

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota. For three days in early August, members of the agency’s Tactical Unit focused on interrupting retail theft and identifying criminal activity in the university town center area.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gator#Accident#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
10NEWS

Clearwater Beach waterspout becomes brief landspout, camera shows

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The 10 Tampa Bay weather camera in Clearwater Beach captured a waterspout that came ashore as a brief landspout Wednesday morning. With rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected to roll through the area today, it's not completely out of the question that another waterspout or two could develop.
CLEARWATER, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa man shares video and details of alligator attack that crushed his skull

Juan Carlos La Verde was mid-stroke during a swim in Lake Thonotosassa when an alligator’s mouth shot out of the murky water and clamped down hard around his upper body. As soon as the gator’s jaws were around him, the 34-year-old firefighter felt teeth pierce the flesh on his head and chest, and his head made a loud “pop” sound.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: Bad day on the water

Agency assistance: Sarasota and Longboat Key police worked together on an incident in which a personal watercraft crashed near the Ringling Causeway. Before the Longboat Key marine patrol officer arrived, the riders of the watercraft had been taken to the city’s 10th Street boat ramp. The Longboat officer stood by with the damaged watercraft, which was a hazard to navigation, until the rental company could arrive to take possession of it.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 people killed in fiery I-75 crash near Fruitville Road

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two people heading south on Interstate 75 were killed when the food truck they were traveling in overturned and caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes near Fruitville Road, according to a crash report. Troopers...
SARASOTA, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
83K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy