Longtime Trump Organization CFO expected to plead guilty to tax charges, say sources

NEW YORK — The Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, is expected to plead guilty to tax charges as soon as this week, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Weisselberg, 75, is currently scheduled to go on trial in the fall, but a hearing in the case is now scheduled for this Thursday, in what could be a sign that he could change his plea then.

An attorney for Weisselberg declined to comment when contacted by ABC News.

Weisselberg, along with former President Donald Trump's namesake family real estate firm, was charged last year with tax fraud after they were accused of compensating employees "off the books" in order to pay less in taxes.

According to the charging documents, Weisselberg avoided taxes on more than $1.7 million over the past 15 years, resulting from the payment of his rent on an apartment in a Trump-owned building and related expenses that prosecutors said included cars and private school tuition for his grandchildren.

The Trump Organization is proceeding to trial, the sources said, with the case currently scheduled to begin toward the end of October.

News of the development was first reported by The New York Times.

It was not immediately clear whether the terms of Weisselberg's plea would require him to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

However, sources said Weisselberg is expected to serve some prison time.

Last week, Weisselberg lost his motion to have the indictment against him thrown out.

He is no longer the Trump Organization's CFO, but remains employed by the firm.

