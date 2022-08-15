Read full article on original website
Body Found In Grass On Route 80: DEVELOPING
State Police were responding after a body was found in a grassy area off of Route 80, developing reports say. NJDOT located the body off the westbound lanes near milepost 16.6 in Allamuchy Township around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The State Police...
Maplewood Woman And Teen In Crash On Garden State Parkway
The New Jersey State Police said that a 14-year-old girl was critically hurt after being ejected following a collision on the Garden State Parkway early on Saturday morning. The minivan’s driver was a 51-year-old Maplewood lady, according to them. On Monday, the police declined to provide any more information...
Manalapan Police Beat, Aug. 17
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the township:. • On July 27 at 1:30 p.m., a Howell resident reported that unknown individuals broke the window of a vehicle that was parked at the Monmouth Heights Swim Club, Ryan Road, and removed items valued at approximately $1,000.00. Patrolman Kyle Earley handled the report and the incident is pending further investigation.
Newark Man Charged for Stolen Car After Police Pursuit in Secaucus
SECAUCUS, NJ – A Newark man was charged by Secaucus police after leading officers on...
MARLBORO: THREE VEHICLES COLLIDE KILLING MOTORCYCLIST
A three-vehicle collision that took place on a rural road in Marlboro Township over the weekend has left a Middlesex County motorcyclist dead and his passenger hospitalized with serious injuries, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, members of the Monmouth...
Infant found unresponsive at N.J. daycare suffered brain injuries: police
Authorities are investigating the death of a 4-month-old Ewing, N.J., child who suffered skull fractures and brain bleeding, according to the Mercer County prosecutor’s office. Dominic Brown Jr. was found unresponsive on Aug. 8 at a daycare operated out of a private home on Theresa Street in Ewing, prosecutor’s...
Trenton Police Warn Criminals Using Master Keys to Steal Cars
TRENTON, NJ – A rise in car thefts has been occurring in Trenton and police...
Massive truck fire, crash shuts down portion of N.J. Turnpike in Hamilton Township for several hours
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police say two tractor-trailers and a box truck were involved in a crash that resulted in a massive fire on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. on the southbound outer roadway, near Hamilton Township. All that's left is the shell of the trucks. The lane needed to be shut down, causing traffic delays, but has since been reopened, police say.Officials say the occupants of the trucks were able to exit and did not report any injuries.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
NJ state trooper, motorcyclist injured after crash in Sussex County
FRANKFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A New Jersey state trooper and a motorcyclist were injured after being involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Sussex County, according New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at around 4:42 p.m. on County Route 565 at milepost...
Local Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Cocaine Through Drug Network
OCEAN COUNTY – A Monmouth County man has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine after a four-month investigation titled “Operation Checkmate” connected him to a drug network. James Hemenway, 43, of Morganville, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. At the time of his sentencing on September 23, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison.
Bridgewater Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Branchburg
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, N.J. – The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office has reported that a 58-year-old Bridgewater...
NJ man trampled by car after getting struck by hit-run SUV at ‘deadliest intersection’
TRENTON — A man was struck by a hit-and-run SUV and was then pinned by another vehicle that ran him over Tuesday night at an intersection considered to be the most dangerous in the country. John Giordano, 66, was carrying ice in a baby carriage at the intersection of...
Route 46 Crash Causes Delays, Detours In Morris County
A crash on Route 46 was causing serious delays and detours in Morris County, authorities said. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes in Parsippany shortly before 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, police said. The far right lane of Route 46 east at New Road was closed and all...
Man Charged for Hit and Run that Injured Three, Including Mom and Toddler in Stroller
NEW YORK, NY (QUEENS D.A. PRESS RELEASE) – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz today announced...
2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring
Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
Police Investigating Stolen Unattended Vehicle in Franklin
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police are investigating after a vehicle left running in front of...
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP
Police are tending to a vehicle which went off in the woods just before exit 80 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. May cause some slow rubbernecking traffic so use caution in the area.
Monmouth County Goes Purple for Overdose Awareness
By Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey’s Office FREEHOLD – A sea of small purple flags...
LACEY: POLICE DEPARTMENT APPOINTS FOUR NEW POLICE OFFICERS
The Lacey Township Police Department is proud to announce the hiring of four new police officers. On the evening of Thursday, August 11, 2022, John R. Labbate, Daniel A. Primavera, Nicole R. Tamburro, and Timothy R. Swain, were appointed as Lacey Township Police Officers. Officer John R. Labbate, 37 years...
Shell of trucks remain after crash, fire forces part of N.J. Turnpike to shut down in Mercer County
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The southbound outer lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County is shut down after a truck fire. Chopper 3 was over the scene near Exit 7A in Hamilton Township Tuesday afternoon. It looks like at least two trucks collided, igniting the massive fire. All that's left is the shell of the trucks. The southbound outer lanes of the turnpike are shut down while crews clean up the mess, but the inner lanes are open to traffic. Drivers should use alternate routes if heading in that direction.
