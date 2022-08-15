ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro Township, NJ

Daily Voice

Body Found In Grass On Route 80: DEVELOPING

State Police were responding after a body was found in a grassy area off of Route 80, developing reports say. NJDOT located the body off the westbound lanes near milepost 16.6 in Allamuchy Township around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The State Police...
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ
bulletin-news.com

Maplewood Woman And Teen In Crash On Garden State Parkway

The New Jersey State Police said that a 14-year-old girl was critically hurt after being ejected following a collision on the Garden State Parkway early on Saturday morning. The minivan’s driver was a 51-year-old Maplewood lady, according to them. On Monday, the police declined to provide any more information...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
News Transcript

Manalapan Police Beat, Aug. 17

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the township:. • On July 27 at 1:30 p.m., a Howell resident reported that unknown individuals broke the window of a vehicle that was parked at the Monmouth Heights Swim Club, Ryan Road, and removed items valued at approximately $1,000.00. Patrolman Kyle Earley handled the report and the incident is pending further investigation.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

MARLBORO: THREE VEHICLES COLLIDE KILLING MOTORCYCLIST

A three-vehicle collision that took place on a rural road in Marlboro Township over the weekend has left a Middlesex County motorcyclist dead and his passenger hospitalized with serious injuries, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, members of the Monmouth...
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Massive truck fire, crash shuts down portion of N.J. Turnpike in Hamilton Township for several hours

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police say two tractor-trailers and a box truck were involved in a crash that resulted in a massive fire on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. on the southbound outer roadway, near Hamilton Township. All that's left is the shell of the trucks.   The lane needed to be shut down, causing traffic delays, but has since been reopened, police say.Officials say the occupants of the trucks were able to exit and did not report any injuries.The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ state trooper, motorcyclist injured after crash in Sussex County

FRANKFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A New Jersey state trooper and a motorcyclist were injured after being involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Sussex County, according New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at around 4:42 p.m. on County Route 565 at milepost...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Local Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Cocaine Through Drug Network

OCEAN COUNTY – A Monmouth County man has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine after a four-month investigation titled “Operation Checkmate” connected him to a drug network. James Hemenway, 43, of Morganville, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. At the time of his sentencing on September 23, the State will be recommending a term of seven years New Jersey State Prison.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP

Police are tending to a vehicle which went off in the woods just before exit 80 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. May cause some slow rubbernecking traffic so use caution in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: POLICE DEPARTMENT APPOINTS FOUR NEW POLICE OFFICERS

The Lacey Township Police Department is proud to announce the hiring of four new police officers. On the evening of Thursday, August 11, 2022, John R. Labbate, Daniel A. Primavera, Nicole R. Tamburro, and Timothy R. Swain, were appointed as Lacey Township Police Officers. Officer John R. Labbate, 37 years...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Shell of trucks remain after crash, fire forces part of N.J. Turnpike to shut down in Mercer County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The southbound outer lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County is shut down after a truck fire. Chopper 3 was over the scene near Exit 7A in Hamilton Township Tuesday afternoon. It looks like at least two trucks collided, igniting the massive fire. All that's left is the shell of the trucks. The southbound outer lanes of the turnpike are shut down while crews clean up the mess, but the inner lanes are open to traffic. Drivers should use alternate routes if heading in that direction.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

